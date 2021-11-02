Pakistan Reports 457 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,274,017, against 1,222,987 recoveries and 28,466 deaths, leaving 22,564 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 457 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 39,296 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.16 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday told journalists that while the government had achieved vaccination targets in some districts of the country, Pakistan still remains at risk of a fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic this winter due to the slow pace of vaccination. “Millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus,” said Sultan, adding that a significant percentage of the population had only received a single dose of the vaccine. “The second dose is vital for protection against COVID-19,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,274,017 (Tests: 20,879,087)

Punjab – 440,378

Sindh – 470,421

Balochistan – 33,267

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 178,135

Islamabad – 106,945

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,390

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,481

Deaths – 28,466

Recoveries – 1,222,987

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,274,017. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 10 to 28,466. At the same time, recoveries increased by 428 to 1,222,987, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,564 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,234 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 6 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,924. The province now has 440,378 confirmed cases; it reported 119 new infections after administering 16,069 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.74 percent. There were 195 new recoveries recorded, leaving 419,797 fully recovered, and 7,657 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 470,421; it reported 246 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 11,216 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.19 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,569, and 88 new recoveries, achieving 450,031 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,821 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 61 new cases after administering 8,360 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.73 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,135. It recorded 3 new deaths and 82 recoveries, raising toll to 5,751 and recoveries to 170,802. There are currently 1,582 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,267 with 4 new infections after administering 451 tests; a positivity ratio of 0.89 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 356 fatalities and 32,795 fully recovered. There are now 116 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 24 to 106,945 after conducting 2,771 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.87 percent. There were no deaths and 51 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 940 casualties; 105,728 recovered; and 277 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 297 tests; it currently has 10,390 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,152 fully recovered people; and 52 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 3 to 34,481 after conducting 132 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.27 percent. There were no deaths and 9 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,682 fully recovered. It now has 59 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 247,867,922 people, with over 5,020,699 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 224,573,936 patients of the 247.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.