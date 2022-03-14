Pakistan Reports 462 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,519,154, against 1,470,822 recoveries and 30,309 deaths, leaving 18,023 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 462 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 31,201 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.48 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,519,154 (Tests: 26,929,016)

Punjab – 503,844

Sindh – 572,042

Balochistan – 35,438

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,180

Islamabad – 134,837

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,636

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,177

Deaths – 30,309

Recoveries – 1,470,822

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,519,154. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 2 to 30,309. At the same time, recoveries increased by 398 to 1,470,822, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 18,023 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 577 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,538. The province now has 503,844 confirmed cases; it reported 129 new infections after administering 15,118 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.85 percent. There were 220 new recoveries recorded, leaving 487,142 fully recovered, and 3,164 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 572,042; it reported 188 new infections on Monday after conducting 5,567 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. The province reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 8,091 deaths and 551,796 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,155 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 110 new cases after administering 8,283 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.33 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,180. It recorded 1 new death and 73 recoveries, raising toll to 6,301 and recoveries to 209,788. There are currently 2,091 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,438, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 200 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.5 percent. There were no deaths and 12 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 377 fatalities and 35,004 fully recovered. There are now 57 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,837, reporting 19 new cases after conducting 1,313 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.45 percent. There was 1 death and 34 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,021 casualties; 133,500 recovered; and 316 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 5 new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 326 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent; it currently has 11,636 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,306 fully recovered people; and 139 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 394 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.5 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,177. There were no deaths and 22 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 790 fatalities and 42,286 fully recovered. It now has 101 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 458,576,065 people, with over 6,066,237 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 391,806,751 patients of the 458.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.