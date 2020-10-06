Pakistan Reports 467 Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections rise to 315,727 against 300,616 recoveries and 6,523 deaths, leaving 8,588 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 467 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 28,280 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.65 percent.

Healthcare professionals have stressed that if the public continues to ignore social distancing measures and government-issued guidelines, there will be great risk of a deadlier second wave of COVID-19. Dr. Attaur Rahman, the chairperson of P.M.’s Task Force on Science and Technology, has said that while the behavior of the novel coronavirus is still largely under question, the infection rate of viruses always spikes during winters and Pakistan must be prepared for this.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 315,727 (Tests: 3,702,607)

Punjab – 100,033

Sindh – 138,593

Balochistan – 15,420

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 38,105

Islamabad – 16,845

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,857

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,874

Deaths – 6,523

Recoveries – 300,616

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 315,727. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 6,523. At the same time, recoveries increased by 780 to 300,616, or 95.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,588 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 516 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 3 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,243. The province conducted 11,009 tests, raising confirmed cases to 100,033 with 92 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 10 to 96,022. There are now 1,768 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday rose by 252 to 138,593 against 7,993 tests. The province reported 2 new deaths, raising toll to 2,523, while its recoveries rose by 425 to 131,462. Overall, the province now has 4,608 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,262. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 92 to 36,291 while its confirmed cases have increased by 29 to 38,105. The province conducted 3,771 tests on Monday and currently has 552 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 911 tests on Monday, raising confirmed cases to 15,420 with 21 new infections. There were no new deaths and 179 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 146 and raising recoveries to 14,814. There are now 460 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 56 to 16,845 after conducting 4,000 tests. There was 1 death and 46 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 183 and recoveries to 16,113, leaving 548 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday increased by 5 to 3,857 after conducting 385 tests. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 89, while its recoveries increased by 28 to 3,483, leaving 285 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 12 to 2,874 after conducting 211 tests. There were no recoveries or deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 76 fatalities and 2,431 fully recovered. It now has 367 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 35,701,674 people, with over 1,045,953 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. With indications of a second wave, governments are now considering re-imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. Overall, around 26,870,533 patients of the 35.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.