Pakistan Reports 4,681 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 734,423, against 641,912 recoveries and 15,754 deaths, leaving 76,757 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday recorded 4,681 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 48,092 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.73 percent.

After already having donated 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan, China is now set to provide another 500,000 additional doses to aid the government’s vaccination drive, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid announced on Tuesday. She said that around 2 million people had thus far registered for vaccination, adding that the government would shortly launch a mass awareness campaign to encourage more registrations.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 64,771, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 734,423 (Tests: 10,878,086)

Punjab – 255,571

Sindh – 269,840

Balochistan – 20,499

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 101,045

Islamabad – 67,491

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,140

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 14,837

Deaths – 15,754

Recoveries – 641,912

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 734,423. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 135 to 15,754. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,645 to 641,912, or 87.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 76,757 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,216 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 79 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,141. The province now has 255,571 confirmed cases; it reported 2,775 new infections after conducting 22,781 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.18 percent. There were 1,694 new recoveries recorded, leaving 207,606 fully recovered, and 40,824 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 269,840; it reported 366 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 10,176 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent. The province reported no new deaths, maintaining toll at 4,530, while its recoveries rose by 583 to 258,533. Overall, the province now has 6,777 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 770 new infections after conducting 6,874 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 101,045. It recorded 49 new deaths and 701 recoveries, raising toll to 2,732 and recoveries to 85,223. There are currently 13,090 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 20,499 with 102 new infections after conducting 1,230 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.29 percent. There were 2 deaths and 38 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 219 fatalities and 19,435 fully recovered. There are now 845 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 508 to 67,491 after conducting 5,493 tests; a positivity ratio of 9.25 percent. There were 2 deaths and 520 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 619 casualties; 53,961 recovered; and 12,911 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 535 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.87 percent; it now has 5,140 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 5 recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,933 fully recovered people. There are currently 104 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 150 to 14,837 after conducting 1,003 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.95 percent. There were 3 deaths and 104 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 410 fatalities and 12,221 fully recovered. It now has 2,206 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 138,024,148 people, with over 2,972,039 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided largely by the launch of mass vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 111,041,257 patients of the 138 million+ infected have recovered thus far.