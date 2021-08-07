Pakistan Reports 4,720 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,063,125, against 959,491 recoveries and 23,797 deaths, leaving 79,837 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 4,720 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 57,233 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.2 percent.

The Asian Development Bank on Friday approved a $500 million loan for Pakistan as part of financing measures launched to aid the global coronavirus vaccination campaign. Sanctioned under the $9 billion Asia-Pacific Vaccine Access Facility, the loan would help Pakistan purchase as estimated 39.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, safety boxes and syringes, read a statement issued by the lender. The loan comes a week after Pakistan’s Finance Ministry had rejected the Health Ministry’s request for additional funding to procure vaccines, directing it to secure a loan for the purpose instead.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,063,125 (Tests: 16,393,404)

Punjab – 362,557

Sindh – 396,918

Balochistan – 31,069

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 147,452

Islamabad – 90,093

Gilgit-Baltistan – 8,615

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 26,421

Deaths – 23,797

Recoveries – 959,491

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,063,125. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 95 to 23,797. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,780 to 959,491, or 90.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 79,837 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,275 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 31 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,172. The province now has 362,557 confirmed cases; it reported 1,099 new infections after conducting 20,413 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.4 percent. There were 208 new recoveries recorded, leaving 334,807 fully recovered, and 16,578 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 396,918; it reported 2,170 new infections on Saturday after administering 18,223 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.9 percent. The province reported 42 deaths, raising toll to 6,168, while its recoveries rose by 3,664 to 344,035. Overall, the province now has 46,715 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 1,010 new cases after conducting 10,173 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.9 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 147,452. It recorded 23 new deaths and 414 recoveries, raising toll to 4,524 and recoveries to 137,290. There are currently 5,638 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 31,069 with 102 new infections after conducting 2,062 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. There was 1 death and 117 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 331 fatalities and 29,310 fully recovered. There are now 1,428 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 524 to 90,093 after conducting 4,342 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.1 percent. There were 2 deaths and 376 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 811 casualties; 84,519 recovered; and 4,763 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday recorded 64 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 732 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.7 percent; it now has 8,615 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 47 recoveries, leaving 150 fatalities and 7,622 fully recovered people. There are currently 843 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 335 to 26,421 after administering 1,288 tests, a positivity ratio of 26 percent. There were 2 deaths and 117 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 641 fatalities and 21,908 fully recovered. It now has 3,872 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 202,421,802 people, with over 4,290,677 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 181,926,978 patients of the 202.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.