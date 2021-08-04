Pakistan Reports 4,722 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,047,999, against 945,829 recoveries and 23,575 deaths, leaving 78,595 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 4,722 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 57,398 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.2 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday announced that Pakistan had administered over one million doses of coronavirus vaccines in a single day over the past 24 hours, hailing the “amazing performance” by authorities in achieving this landmark. “Happy to report that the target we had set for 1 million vaccinations in a day was crossed yesterday with 10 lakh 72 thousand vaccinations [1,072,000]. All federating entities contributed with Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad all doing record numbers,” he said in a posting on Twitter. There has been a visible uptick in vaccinations since the Sindh government—ahead of imposing an ongoing lockdown—threatened citizens who were refusing to get inoculated with blocked SIM cards or withheld salaries.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,047,999 (Tests: 16,215,728)

Punjab – 359,321

Sindh – 389,699

Balochistan – 30,749

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 145,862

Islamabad – 88,676

Gilgit-Baltistan – 8,391

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 25,301

Deaths – 23,575

Recoveries – 945,829

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,047,999. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 46 to 23,575. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,454 to 945,829, or 90.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 78,595 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,858 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 21 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,104. The province now has 359,321 confirmed cases; it reported 934 new infections after conducting 20,569 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.5 percent. There were 353 new recoveries recorded, leaving 333,882 fully recovered, and 14,335 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 389,699; it reported 2,438 new infections on Wednesday after administering 19,427 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.5 percent. The province reported 12 deaths, raising toll to 6,069, while its recoveries rose by 449 to 333,650. Overall, the province now has 49,980 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 556 new cases after conducting 9,325 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.96 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 145,862. It recorded 10 new deaths and 198 recoveries, raising toll to 4,487 and recoveries to 136,675. There are currently 4,700 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 30,749 with 122 new infections after conducting 2,277 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent. There were no deaths and 43 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 328 fatalities and 29,065 fully recovered. There are now 1,356 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 332 to 88,676 after conducting 3,953 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.4 percent. There were 2 deaths and 199 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 806 casualties; 83,766 recovered; and 4,104 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 73 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 829 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.8 percent; it now has 8,391 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 50 recoveries, leaving 147 fatalities and 7,366 fully recovered people. There are currently 878 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 267 to 25,301 after administering 1,018 tests, a positivity ratio of 26.2 percent. There was 1 death and 162 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 634 fatalities and 21,425 fully recovered. It now has 3,242 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 200,264,356 people, with over 4,258,693 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 180,531,452 patients of the 200.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.