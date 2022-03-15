Pakistan Reports 473 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,519,627, against 1,471,288 recoveries and 30,313 deaths, leaving 18,026 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 473 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 34,401 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,519,627 (Tests: 26,963,417)

Punjab – 503,939

Sindh – 572,297

Balochistan – 35,442

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,268

Islamabad – 134,859

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,641

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,181

Deaths – 30,313

Recoveries – 1,471,288

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,519,627. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 4 to 30,313. At the same time, recoveries increased by 466 to 1,471,288, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 18,026 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 560 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,540. The province now has 503,939 confirmed cases; it reported 95 new infections after administering 16,073 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.59 percent. There were 136 new recoveries recorded, leaving 487,278 fully recovered, and 3,121 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 572,297; it reported 255 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 8,962 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.8 percent. The province reported no deaths and 126 recoveries, leaving 8,091 deaths and 551,922 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,284 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 88 new cases after administering 6,397 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,268. It recorded 1 new death and 95 recoveries, raising toll to 6,302 and recoveries to 209,883. There are currently 2,083 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,442, reporting 4 new infections after conducting 216 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.85 percent. There was 1 death and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,010 fully recovered. There are now 54 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,859, reporting 22 new cases after conducting 1,997 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.1 percent. There were no deaths and 32 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,021 casualties; 133,532 recovered; and 306 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 5 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 481 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.04 percent; it currently has 11,641 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 52 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,358 fully recovered people; and 92 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 275 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.45 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,181. There were no deaths and 19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 790 fatalities and 42,305 fully recovered. It now has 86 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 460,187,736 people, with over 6,067,674 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 393,505,832 patients of the 460.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.