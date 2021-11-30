Pakistan Reports 475 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,284,840, against 1,242,236 recoveries and 28,728 deaths, leaving 13,876 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 475 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,577 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.11 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Monday warned that it was “practically impossible” to prevent the entry of the Omichron variant of COVID-19 from entering Pakistan, urging all citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible to reduce the impact a fresh wave of the pandemic could have on the country. Addressing a press conference with SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, he said that the government was considering offering booster shots of vaccines for at-risk groups and reiterated calls for the public to avoid large gatherings and continue mask compliance.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,284,840. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 10 to 28,728. At the same time, recoveries increased by 327 to 1,242,236, or 96.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 13,876 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 905 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,023. The province now has 443,094 confirmed cases; it reported 80 new infections after administering 14,732 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent. There were 56 new recoveries recorded, leaving 424,888 fully recovered, and 5,183 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 475,616; it reported 331 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 16,307 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.03 percent. The province reported no deaths, maintaining toll at 7,621, and 139 new recoveries, achieving 460,357 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 7,638 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 34 new cases after administering 7,314 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.46 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,995. It recorded 4 new deaths and 91 recoveries, raising toll to 5,842 and achieving recoveries of 173,463. There are currently 690 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday maintained its total confirmed cases at 33,479, reporting no new infections after conducting 270 tests. There was 1 death and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 360 fatalities and 33,066 fully recovered. There are now 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 28 to 107,689 after conducting 3,542 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.79 percent. There was 1 death and 29 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 954 casualties; 106,463 recovered; and 272 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 325 tests; it currently has 10,411 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,219 fully recovered people; and 6 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 87 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 742 fatalities and 33,780 fully recovered. It now has 34 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 262,429,288 people, with over 5,224,808 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 236,946,585 patients of the 262.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.