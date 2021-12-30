Pakistan Reports 482 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,294,861, against 1,255,931 recoveries and 28,921 deaths, leaving 10,009 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 482 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 50,662 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.95 percent.

The Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday eased travel restrictions on travelers from South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia “with immediate effect,” ending a 3-day mandatory quarantine requirement upon arrival, even for visitors who had negative results for rapid antigen tests on arrival. However, read a statement issued by the regulator, proof of vaccination; a negative PCR report secured no earlier than 48 hours prior to travel; and a rapid antigen test on arrival would continue to be required for all inbound travelers from these states.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,294,861 (Tests: 23,324,549)

Punjab – 444,862

Sindh – 481,381

Balochistan – 33,630

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,334

Islamabad – 108,565

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,660

Deaths – 28,921

Recoveries – 1,255,931

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,294,861. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 3 to 28,921. At the same time, recoveries increased by 535 to 1,255,931, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 10,009 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 639 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, retaining total casualties at 13,066. The province now has 444,862 confirmed cases; it reported 110 new infections after administering 18,403 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.6 percent. There were 29 new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,108 fully recovered, and 2,688 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 481,381; it reported 285 new infections on Thursday after conducting 14,914 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.9 percent. The province reported no deaths and 425 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,666 and raising total recovered to 467,364. Overall, the province now has 6,351 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 49 new cases after administering 11,717 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.42 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,334. It recorded 3 new deaths and 34 recoveries, raising toll to 5,927 and recoveries to 174,852. There are currently 555 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday increased its total confirmed cases to 33,630, reporting 4 new infections after conducting 359 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.11 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 363 fatalities and 33,180 fully recovered. There are now 87 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 108,565, reporting 31 new cases after conducting 4,434 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.7 percent. There were no deaths and 40 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,307 recovered; and 291 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 315 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,241 fully recovered people; and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 520 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.58 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,660. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 fatalities and 33,879 fully recovered. It now has 35 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 284,930,055 people, with over 5,438,914 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 252,445,176 patients of the 284.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.