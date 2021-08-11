Pakistan Reports 4,856 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,080,360, against 972,098 recoveries and 24,085 deaths, leaving 84,177 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 4,856 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 65,690 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.4 percent.

The Punjab government has warned school administrations that any educational institution that fails to submit the coronavirus vaccination certificates of their teachers and staff by Aug. 22 risks being shut down. Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, in a video statement, said that the government had established monitoring teams who would conduct “surprise raids” to check vaccination certificates, adding that if even a single staff member was found unvaccinated, the entire school would be shut down.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,080,360 (Tests: 16,616,130)

Punjab – 367,054

Sindh – 403,964

Balochistan – 31,298

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 149,532

Islamabad – 91,672

Gilgit-Baltistan – 8,941

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 27,899

Deaths – 24,085

Recoveries – 972,098

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,080,360. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 81 to 24,085. At the same time, recoveries increased by 5,025 to 972,098, or 90 percent of total infections. There are currently 84,177 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,513 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 17 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,256. The province now has 367,054 confirmed cases; it reported 1,230 new infections after conducting 19,842 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.2 percent. There were 609 new recoveries recorded, leaving 336,687 fully recovered, and 19,111 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 403,964; it reported 2,174 new infections on Wednesday after administering 26,891 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.1 percent. The province reported 40 deaths, raising toll to 6,275, while its recoveries rose by 2,149 to 349,608. Overall, the province now has 48,081 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 476 new cases after conducting 9,580 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.99 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 149,532. It recorded 18 new deaths and 654 recoveries, raising toll to 4,588 and recoveries to 138,780. There are currently 6,164 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 31,298 with 64 new infections after conducting 1,196 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.35 percent. There were no deaths and 178 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 332 fatalities and 29,890 fully recovered. There are now 1,076 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 455 to 91,672 after conducting 4,890 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.3 percent. There was 1 death and 1,232 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 822 casualties; 86,597 recovered; and 4,253 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 724 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.98 percent; it now has 8,941 confirmed cases. The region reported 1 death and 40 recoveries, leaving 158 fatalities and 7,885 fully recovered people. There are currently 898 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 392 to 27,899 after administering 1,567 tests, a positivity ratio of 25 percent. There were 4 deaths and 163 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 654 fatalities and 22,651 fully recovered. It now has 4,594 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 204,791,071 people, with over 4,327,093 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 183,913,912 patients of the 204.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.