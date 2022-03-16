Pakistan Reports 493 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,520,120, against 1,472,291 recoveries and 30,317 deaths, leaving 17,512 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 493 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 34,698 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,520,120 (Tests: 26,998,115)

Punjab – 504,045

Sindh – 572,555

Balochistan – 35,447

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,357

Islamabad – 134,878

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,648

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,190

Deaths – 30,317

Recoveries – 1,472,291

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,520,120. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 4 to 30,317. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,003 to 1,472,291, or 96.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 17,512 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 567 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,540. The province now has 504,045 confirmed cases; it reported 106 new infections after administering 16,887 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.63 percent. There were 138 new recoveries recorded, leaving 487,416 fully recovered, and 3,089 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 572,555; it reported 258 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 7,627 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. The province reported no deaths and 276 recoveries, leaving 8,091 deaths and 552,198 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,266 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 89 new cases after administering 7,647 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,357. It recorded 4 new deaths and 509 recoveries, raising toll to 6,306 and recoveries to 210,392. There are currently 1,659 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,447, reporting 5 new infections after conducting 204 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.45 percent. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,027 fully recovered. There are now 42 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,878, reporting 19 new cases after conducting 1,478 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,021 casualties; 133,563 recovered; and 294 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 7 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 356 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.97 percent; it currently has 11,648 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,362 fully recovered people; and 95 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 499 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,190. There were no deaths and 28 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 790 fatalities and 42,333 fully recovered. It now has 67 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 462,034,300 people, with over 6,073,766 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 395,136,113 patients of the 462 million+ infected have recovered thus far.