Pakistan Reports 4,934 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,085,294, against 975,474 recoveries and 24,187 deaths, leaving 85,633 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 4,934 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 59,397 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent.

In a bid to dismiss U.K. concerns about Pakistan’s low testing rates and insufficient genomic sequencing of new infections, Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has written to the British government explaining Pakistan’s coronavirus response and its efficacy. In the letter, Dr. Sultan pointed out that Pakistan’s testing rates were sufficient to detect prevailing trends, adding that even though the country lacked the resources to conduct extensive sequencing, a random sampling had found that the primary variant sweeping through the country was the Delta variant, which was originally identified in India. Earlier, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the U.K. had told media he is ‘optimistic’ the U.K. would remove Pakistan from its travel red list in its next advisory, due on Aug. 25.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,085,294 (Tests: 16,675,527)

Punjab – 368,195

Sindh – 406,109

Balochistan – 31,341

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 150,026

Islamabad – 92,233

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,043

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 28,347

Deaths – 24,187

Recoveries – 975,474

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,085,294. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 102 to 24,187. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,376 to 975,474, or 89.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 85,633 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,584 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 36 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,292. The province now has 368,195 confirmed cases; it reported 1,141 new infections after conducting 19,773 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.8 percent. There were 609 new recoveries recorded, leaving 337,296 fully recovered, and 19,607 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 406,109; it reported 2,145 new infections on Thursday after administering 19,978 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.7 percent. The province reported 41 deaths, raising toll to 6,316, while its recoveries rose by 1,971 to 351,579. Overall, the province now has 48,214 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 494 new cases after conducting 10,994 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 150,026. It recorded 16 new deaths and 433 recoveries, raising toll to 4,604 and recoveries to 139,213. There are currently 6,209 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 31,341 with 43 new infections after conducting 974 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. There were no deaths and 155 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 332 fatalities and 30,045 fully recovered. There are now 964 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 561 to 92,233 after conducting 5,421 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.3 percent. There were 2 deaths and no recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 824 casualties; 86,597 recovered; and 4,812 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday recorded 102 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 743 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.7 percent; it now has 9,043 confirmed cases. The region reported 3 deaths and 40 recoveries, leaving 161 fatalities and 7,925 fully recovered people. There are currently 957 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 448 to 28,347 after administering 1,514 tests, a positivity ratio of 29.5 percent. There were 4 deaths and 168 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 658 fatalities and 22,819 fully recovered. It now has 4,870 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 205,539,957 people, with over 4,337,542 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 184,542,685 patients of the 205.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.