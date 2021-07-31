Pakistan Reports 4,950 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,029,811, against 940,164 recoveries and 23,360 deaths, leaving 66,287 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 4,950 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 58,479 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.5 percent.

The Sindh government on Friday imposed a ‘partial’ lockdown in capital Karachi in light of an alarming surge in coronavirus infections in the metropolis. Announcing the measures, which go into effect today (July 31) and will end on Aug. 9, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that this “difficult” decision was necessary to ensure that the province’s healthcare infrastructure did not get choked. In a notification, the Sindh Health Department said that apart from essential services and export-oriented industries, all sectors would remain shut during this week. It also urged unvaccinated citizens to avail this opportunity to get inoculated, stressing that this is the only sustainable solution to the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,029,811 (Tests: 15,995,153)

Punjab – 356,211

Sindh – 380,093

Balochistan – 30,289

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 143,673

Islamabad – 87,304

Gilgit-Baltistan – 8,096

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 24,145

Deaths – 23,360

Recoveries – 940,164

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,029,811. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 65 to 23,360. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,321 to 940,164, or 91.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 66,287 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,187 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 22 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,041. The province now has 356,211 confirmed cases; it reported 728 new infections after conducting 18,571 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.9 percent. There were 351 new recoveries recorded, leaving 332,429 fully recovered, and 12,741 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 380,093; it reported 2,862 new infections on Saturday after administering 21,578 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.3 percent. The province reported 24 deaths, raising toll to 5,971, while its recoveries rose by 493 to 331,802. Overall, the province now has 42,320 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 460 new cases after conducting 10,036 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 143,673. It recorded 12 new deaths and 84 recoveries, raising toll to 4,456 and recoveries to 135,930. There are currently 3,287 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 30,289 with 127 new infections after conducting 2,400 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent. There was 1 death and 118 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 328 fatalities and 28,811 fully recovered. There are now 1,150 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 359 to 87,304 after conducting 3,536 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.15 percent. There were 2 deaths and 119 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 801 casualties; 83,234 recovered; and 3,269 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday recorded 88 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 859 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.2 percent; it now has 8,096 confirmed cases. The region reported 4 deaths and 55 recoveries, leaving 141 fatalities and 7,118 fully recovered people. There are currently 837 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 326 to 24,145 after administering 1,499 tests, a positivity ratio of 21.7 percent. There were no deaths and 101 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 622 fatalities and 20,840 fully recovered. It now has 2,683 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 198,031,336 people, with over 4,224,346 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 178,925,467 patients of the 198 million+ infected have recovered thus far.