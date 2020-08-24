Pakistan Reports 496 New Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections hit 293,261 against 276,829 recoveries and 6,244 deaths, leaving 10,188 active cases

Pakistan on Monday recorded 496 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 23,655 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.1 percent.

Latest studies have warned that people with uncontrolled and unmanaged blood pressure can develop serious complications, including multi-organ failure, if they contract COVID-19. Health experts have advised people with hypertension to regularly monitor their blood pressure at home and take extra care if they suspect they might have been infected with COVID-19.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 67,340—reduced from a peak of 71,780—and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 292,174 (Tests: 2,414,902)

Punjab – 96,233 (Tests: 881,399)

Sindh – 128,284 (Tests: 953,027)

Balochistan – 12,527 (Tests: 71,739)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 35,766 (Tests: 249,510)

Islamabad – 15,515 (Tests: 242,296)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 2,682 (Tests: 21,686)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,254 (Tests: 31,770)

Deaths – 6,244

Recoveries – 276,829

In the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 293,261, while deaths increased by 9 to 6,244. At the same time, recoveries increased by 993 to 276,829, or 94.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 10,188 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 686 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

The provincial government on Sunday imposed “micro smart lockdown” in several neighborhoods of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala for 14 days to curb the spread of COVID-19 after a recent surge in the cases being reported from there. Around 19,538 residents of provincial capital Lahore will be under lockdown for the next two weeks, a notification added.

On Monday, authorities reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, sustaining fatalities at 2,188. The province reported 55 new infections, raising confirmed cases to 96,233, while its recoveries have increased by 11 to 91,161. There are now 2,884 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday rose by 319 to 128,284. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 9 to 2,367, while its recoveries rose by 771 to 121,915. Overall, the province now has 4,002 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Authorities have shuttered around two-dozen hotels Shogran, Naran and Kaghan and imposed “micro smart lockdowns” after dozens of employees tested positive for the coronavirus. A district government official said that 47 hotel employees had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few day and had all been quarantined at the hotels where they worked.

The provincial government on Monday reported no new deaths, sustaining death toll at 1,248. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 39 to 33,403, while its confirmed cases have increased by 46 to 35,766. There are currently 1,115 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Balochistan

Provincial government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani has urged the public against becoming complacent, saying on Twitter that the coronavirus is “unpredictable.” In a posting on Sunday, he said “it decreases and immediately increases,” noting that the province had seen only 3 cases on Aug. 3 and then 88 on Aug. 12.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Monday rose by 20 to 12,527. No new deaths were recorded, sustaining fatalities at 141, while 11,383 patients have now fully recovered, leaving 1,003 active cases of COVID-19.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 22 to 15,515. There were no new deaths and 115 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining death toll at 175 and raising recoveries to 14,621, leaving 719 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 25 on Monday to 2,682. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 64, while its recoveries have increased by 7 to 2,276, leaving 342 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 9 to 2,254. There were no new deaths or recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 61 fatalities and 2,070 fully recovered. It now has 123 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 23,586,023 people, with over 812,527 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements in nations that have reined it in to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 16,084,558 patients of the 23.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.