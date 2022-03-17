Pakistan Reports 514 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,520,634, against 1,472,828 recoveries and 30,319 deaths, leaving 17,487 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 514 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 38,595 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.33 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,520,634 (Tests: 27,036,710)

Punjab – 504,142

Sindh – 572,868

Balochistan – 35,453

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,433

Islamabad – 134,887

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,651

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,200

Deaths – 30,319

Recoveries – 1,472,828

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,520,634. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 2 to 30,319. At the same time, recoveries increased by 537 to 1,472,828, or 96.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 17,487 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 546 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,541. The province now has 504,142 confirmed cases; it reported 97 new infections after administering 17,377 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.56 percent. There were 183 new recoveries recorded, leaving 487,599 fully recovered, and 3,002 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 572,868; it reported 313 new infections on Thursday after conducting 10,206 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.07 percent. The province reported no deaths and 170 recoveries, leaving 8,091 deaths and 552,368 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,409 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 76 new cases after administering 8,146 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.93 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,433. It recorded no new deaths and 130 recoveries, maintaining toll at 6,306 and raising recoveries to 210,522. There are currently 1,605 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,453, reporting 6 new infections after conducting 308 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.95 percent. There were no deaths and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,036 fully recovered. There are now 39 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,887, reporting 9 new cases after conducting 1,783 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.5 percent. There was 1 death and 30 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,022 casualties; 133,593 recovered; and 272 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 3 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 297 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.01 percent; it currently has 11,651 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,362 fully recovered people; and 98 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 478 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.09 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,200. There were no deaths and 15 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 790 fatalities and 42,348 fully recovered. It now has 62 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 464,462,115 people, with over 6,081,408 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 396,690,694 patients of the 464.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.