Pakistan Reports 515 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,295,376, against 1,256,337 recoveries and 28,927 deaths, leaving 10,112 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 515 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 47,856 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.08 percent.

Health officials in Sindh have warned that the community transmission of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has started in Pakistan, stressing that a “slight” surge has been observed in new confirmed cases in the past week. According to daily The News, 11 cases of Omicron were discovered within a single family in Karachi who had no international travel history. Contact tracing, they said, determined that the family had come into contact with a relative from Lahore who had exposed them to the virus. Urging citizens to wear masks and get vaccinated as soon as possible, the officials reiterated that Pakistan might face a fifth wave of the pandemic by the end of January or the start of February.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,295,376 (Tests: 23,372,405)

Punjab – 444,977

Sindh – 481,689

Balochistan – 33,633

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,370

Islamabad – 108,618

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,660

Deaths – 28,927

Recoveries – 1,256,337

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,295,376. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 28,927. At the same time, recoveries increased by 406 to 1,256,337, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 10,112 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 633 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, retaining total casualties at 13,066. The province now has 444,977 confirmed cases; it reported 115 new infections after administering 18,013 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.64 percent. There were 58 new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,166 fully recovered, and 2,745 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 481,689; it reported 308 new infections on Friday after conducting 13,486 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent. The province reported 4 deaths and 278 recoveries, raising toll to 7,670 and total recovered to 467,642. Overall, the province now has 6,377 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 36 new cases after administering 10,287 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.35 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,370. It recorded 1 new death and 22 recoveries, raising toll to 5,928 and recoveries to 174,874. There are currently 568 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday increased its total confirmed cases to 33,633, reporting 3 new infections after conducting 363 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.83 percent. There was 1 death and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 364 fatalities and 33,183 fully recovered. There are now 86 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 108,618, reporting 53 new cases after conducting 4,936 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.07 percent. There were no deaths and 40 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,347 recovered; and 304 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 293 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,241 fully recovered people; and 2 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported no new cases of COVID-19 after administering 478 tests, maintaining confirmed cases at 34,660. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 fatalities and 33,884 fully recovered. It now has 30 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 286,891,547 people, with over 5,446,314 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 253,187,472 patients of the 286.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.