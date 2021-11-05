Pakistan Reports 515 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,275,673, against 1,224,425 recoveries and 28,507 deaths, leaving 22,741 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 515 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 44,148 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.17 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Thursday announced that 48 percent of Pakistan’s eligible population had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. “Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52%,” he wrote in a posting on Twitter. “Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa follows with 48%, Sindh 40%, and Balochistan at 17%. Federal territories leading in vaccination with Islamabad [at] 87%; Pakistan-administered Kashmir 59%; and Gilgit-Baltistan [at] 54%,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,275,673 (Tests: 21,011,048)

Punjab – 440,788

Sindh – 471,205

Balochistan – 33,307

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 178,427

Islamabad – 107,063

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,392

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,491

Deaths – 28,507

Recoveries – 1,224,425

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,275,673. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 11 to 28,507. At the same time, recoveries increased by 340 to 1,224,425, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,741 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,229 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,940. The province now has 440,788 confirmed cases; it reported 110 new infections after administering 15,777 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.69 percent. There were 28 new recoveries recorded, leaving 419,980 fully recovered, and 7,868 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 471,205; it reported 227 new infections on Friday after conducting 14,286 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,580, and 221 new recoveries, achieving 450,707 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,918 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 108 new cases after administering 9,751 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.11 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,427. It recorded 4 new deaths and 150 recoveries, raising toll to 5,761 and recoveries to 171,219. There are currently 1,447 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 33,307 with 27 new infections after conducting 797 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.39 percent. There were no deaths and 13 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 356 fatalities and 32,830 fully recovered. There are now 121 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 41 to 107,063 after conducting 2,942 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.39 percent. There were 2 deaths and 47 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 943 casualties; 105,815 recovered; and 305 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 408 tests; it currently has 10,392 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,176 fully recovered people; and 30 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 2 to 34,491 after administering 187 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.07 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,698 fully recovered. It now has 52 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 249,342,303 people, with over 5,045,062 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 225,844,512 patients of the 249.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.