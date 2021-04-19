Pakistan Reports 5,152 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 761,437, against 662,845 recoveries and 16,316 deaths, leaving 82,276 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 5,152 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 60,162 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.56 percent.

Hong Kong on Sunday announced it was suspending—for two weeks, starting April 20—flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines, noting there had been multiple cases of coronavirus recorded in travelers from these countries in the past 14 days. The government has detected the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain for the first time, authorities said, and were thus classifying these countries as “extremely high risk.” The island city reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 29 of which were imported.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 761,437 (Tests: 11,204,529)

Punjab – 270,338

Sindh – 272,729

Balochistan – 20,940

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 106,500

Islamabad – 70,079

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,182

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 15,669

Deaths – 16,316

Recoveries – 662,845

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 761,437. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 73 to 16,316. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,362 to 662,845, or 87.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 82,276 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,515 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 27 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,457. The province now has 270,338 confirmed cases; it reported 2,766 new infections after conducting 34,681 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.97 percent. There were 1,845 new recoveries recorded, leaving 218,082 fully recovered, and 44,799 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 272,729; it reported 532 new infections on Monday after conducting 11,349 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.69 percent. The province reported 2 new deaths, raising toll to 4,553, while its recoveries rose by 206 to 260,328. Overall, the province now has 7,848 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 1,062 new infections after conducting 7,506 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.15 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 106,500. It recorded 32 new deaths and 634 recoveries, raising toll to 2,899 and recoveries to 89,987. There are currently 13,614 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 20,940 with 118 new infections after conducting 1,210 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.75 percent. There were no deaths and 135 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 223 fatalities and 19,764 fully recovered. There are now 953 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 523 to 70,079 after conducting 4,093 tests; a positivity ratio of 12.78 percent. There were 6 deaths and 406 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 642 casualties; 56,805 recovered; and 12,632 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 6 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 373 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.61 percent; it now has 5,182 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 3 recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,971 fully recovered people. There are currently 108 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 145 to 15,669 after conducting 950 tests, a positivity ratio of 15.26 percent. There were 6 deaths and 133 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 439 fatalities and 12,908 fully recovered. It now has 2,322 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 142,015,863 people, with over 3,032,994 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. Overall, around 120,554,317 patients of the 142 million+ infected have recovered thus far.