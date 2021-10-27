Pakistan Reports 516 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,270,322, against 1,217,935 recoveries and 28,405 deaths, leaving 23,982 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 516 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 38,430 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday issued warning letters to six airlines over their failure to adhere to COVID-19 SOPs devised by the United Arab Emirates. Citing reservations conveyed by the U.A.E., the letters emphasized that all airlines must comply with all the restrictions imposed by the Gulf state, warning that their operations could be suspended if they failed to ensure 100 percent compliance.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,270,322. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 13 to 28,405. At the same time, recoveries increased by 717 to 1,217,935, or 95.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 23,982 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,487 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,902. The province now has 439,450 confirmed cases; it reported 143 new infections after administering 12,137 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. There were 236 new recoveries recorded, leaving 418,470 fully recovered, and 8,078 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 468,401; it reported 237 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 11,893 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.99 percent. The province reported 4 deaths, maintaining toll at 7,555, and 233 new recoveries, achieving 447,981 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,865 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 93 new cases after administering 8,855 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.05 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 177,646. It recorded 5 new deaths and 188 recoveries, raising toll to 5,729 and recoveries to 169,466. There are currently 2,451 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,211 with 7 new infections after administering 695 tests; a positivity ratio of 1 percent. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 355 fatalities and 32,756 fully recovered. There are now 100 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 28 to 106,777 after conducting 4,076 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.69 percent. There were no deaths and 45 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 938 casualties; 105,489 recovered; and 350 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Wednesday after administering 402 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.25 percent; it currently has 10,387 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,147 fully recovered people; and 54 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 7 to 34,450 after conducting 372 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.88 percent. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,626 fully recovered. It now has 84 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 245,287,597 people, with over 4,978,828 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 222,385,694 patients of the 245.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.