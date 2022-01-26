Pakistan Reports 5,196 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,386,348, against 1,271,087 recoveries and 29,137 deaths, leaving 86,124 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 5,196 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 51,063 tests—a positivity ratio of 10.17 percent.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 20 million people across Pakistan have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, but have yet to avail a second dose to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Latest data from the forum shows that 172 million doses of vaccines have been administered nationwide thus far, with approximately 80 million fully vaccinated. Additionally, over 2 million people have received booster shots already.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,386,348 (Tests: 24,691,005)

Punjab – 467,698

Sindh – 531,008

Balochistan – 34,032

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 186,537

Islamabad – 120,813

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,526

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 35,734

Deaths – 29,137

Recoveries – 1,271,087

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,386,348. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 15 to 29,137. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,453 to 1,271,087, or 91.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 86,124 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,293 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,119. The province now has 467,698 confirmed cases; it reported 1,534 new infections after administering 23,139 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent. There were 150 new recoveries recorded, leaving 432,181 fully recovered, and 22,398 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 531,008; it reported 1,790 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 8,247 tests, a positivity ratio of 21.7 percent. The province reported 7 deaths and 790 recoveries, leaving 7,753 deaths and 475,876 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 47,379 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 854 new cases after administering 10,013 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 186,537. It recorded 3 new deaths and 184 recoveries, raising toll to 5,980 and recoveries to 176,043. There are currently 4,514 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,032, reporting 57 new infections after conducting 910 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 367 fatalities and 33,308 fully recovered. There are now 357 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 120,813, reporting 685 new cases after conducting 6,468 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.6 percent. There were 3 deaths and 307 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 979 casualties; 109,409 recovered; and 10,425 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 16 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 357 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.5 percent; it currently has 10,526 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 187 fatalities; 10,251 fully recovered people; and 88 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 260 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,929 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.5 percent, raising confirmed cases to 35,734. There were no deaths and 16 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 752 fatalities and 34,019 fully recovered. It now has 963 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 359,345,414 people, with over 5,634,648 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 284,623,580 patients of the 359.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.