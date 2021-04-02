Pakistan Reports 5,234 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 678,165, against 607,205 recoveries and 14,613 deaths, leaving 56,347 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 5,234 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 50,170 tests—a positivity ratio of 10.43 percent.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Thursday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan was in the process of procuring raw materials to manufacture its own coronavirus vaccine. “We will soon make our own coronavirus vaccine,” she claimed. The announcement comes as Pakistan is in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic, which is proving deadlier and more infectious than the first two, as it is primarily driven by the variant that originated in the U.K. The Sindh chief minister has warned that if the federal government does not implement harsh measures to curb its spread, the province would have to act independently to protect the lives of its citizens.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 61,577, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 678,165 (Tests: 10,297,544)

Punjab – 225,953

Sindh – 265,917

Balochistan – 19,610

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 89,255

Islamabad – 59,401

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,045

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 12,984

Deaths – 14,613

Recoveries – 607,205

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 678,165. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 83 to 14,613. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,931 to 607,205, or 89.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 56,347 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,384 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 58 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 6,485. The province now has 225,953 confirmed cases; it reported 2,772 new infections after conducting 23,039 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.03 percent. There were 741 new recoveries recorded, leaving 190,597 fully recovered, and 28,871 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 265,917; it reported 237 new infections on Friday after conducting 8,913 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.66 percent. The province reported 2 new deaths, raising toll to 4,504, while its recoveries rose by 108 to 256,384. Overall, the province now has 5,029 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 1,156 new infections after conducting 8,574 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.48 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 89,255. It recorded 19 new deaths, raising toll to 2,382, while its recoveries have risen by 526 to 77,166. There are currently 9,707 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 19,610 with 34 new infections after conducting 590 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.76 percent. There was 1 death and 16 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 209 fatalities and 19,122 fully recovered. There are now 279 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 844 to 59,401 after conducting 7,872 tests; a positivity ratio of 10.72 percent. There were no deaths and 466 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 572 casualties; 48,050 recovered; and 10,779 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday after conducting 272 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.41 percent; it now has 5,045 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths or recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,867 fully recovered people. There are currently 75 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 179 to 12,984 after conducting 910 tests, a positivity ratio of 19.67 percent. There were 3 deaths and 74 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 11,019 fully recovered. It now has 1,607 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 130,186,501 people, with over 2,840,296 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 104,898,496 patients of the 130.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.