Pakistan Reports 5,327 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,430,366, against 1,295,390 recoveries and 29,301 deaths, leaving 105,675 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 5,327 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 55,202 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.65 percent.

The Pakistan Medical Association on Monday expressed concerns over the ongoing increase of the national COVID-19 positivity ratio and urged the government to ensure preventative measures, including mask compliance and social distancing, were implemented in all public places. A meeting attended by senior members of the PMA also reviewed reports of medicine shortages nationwide, noting that the public should be encouraged to avail generic medication, which was still available, when brand names cannot be procured.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,430,366. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 32 to 29,301. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,665 to 1,295,390, or 90.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 105,675 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,500 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 16 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,176. The province now has 480,421 confirmed cases; it reported 1,894 new infections after administering 23,583 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.03 percent. There were 1,912 new recoveries recorded, leaving 438,534 fully recovered, and 28,711 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 543,170; it reported 1,477 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 13,648 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.8 percent. The province reported 8 deaths and 274 recoveries, leaving 7,829 deaths and 487,832 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 47,509 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 721 new cases after administering 8,719 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 194,887. It recorded 4 new deaths and 420 recoveries, raising toll to 6,002 and recoveries to 177,871. There are currently 11,014 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,417, reporting 27 new infections after conducting 317 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.5 percent. There was 1 death and 7 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 368 fatalities and 33,594 fully recovered. There are now 455 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 128,429, reporting 932 new cases after conducting 7,303 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.8 percent. There were no deaths and 803 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 980 casualties; 112,306 recovered; and 15,143 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 52 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 436 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.93 percent; it currently has 10,703 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 188 fatalities; 10,300 fully recovered people; and 215 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,196 tests, a positivity ratio of 18.7 percent, raising confirmed cases to 38,339. There were 3 deaths and 245 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 758 fatalities and 34,953 fully recovered. It now has 2,628 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 377,988,912 people, with over 5,692,061 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 299,116,809 patients of the 377.99 million+ infected have recovered thus far.