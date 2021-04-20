Pakistan Reports 5,445 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 766,882, against 667,131 recoveries and 16,453 deaths, leaving 83,298 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 5,445 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 68,002 tests—a positivity ratio of 8 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday announced a ban on travelers from India through both air and land routes for the next two weeks in the wake of a ‘double-mutant’ variant of the novel coronavirus that has forced Delhi to impose fresh lockdowns. “The forum decided to place India in the list of Category C countries for two weeks. There will be a ban on inbound passengers coming from India via air and land route,” read a statement, adding that the NCOC would conduct a review of countries placed in Category C on April 21 and amend it as necessary in light of the presence of the Indian variant in other states.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 766,882 (Tests: 11,272,531)

Deaths – 16,453

Recoveries – 667,131

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 766,882. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 137 to 16,453. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,286 to 667,131, or 87 percent of total infections. There are currently 83,298 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,494 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 104 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,561. The province now has 273,566 confirmed cases; it reported 3,228 new infections after conducting 41,074 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.86 percent. There were 2,432 new recoveries recorded, leaving 220,514 fully recovered, and 45,491 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 273,466; it reported 737 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 14,109 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.22 percent. The province reported 3 new deaths, raising toll to 4,556, while its recoveries rose by 350 to 260,678. Overall, the province now has 8,232 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 809 new infections after conducting 7,027 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.51 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 107,309. It recorded 21 new deaths and 811 recoveries, raising toll to 2,920 and recoveries to 90,798. There are currently 13,591 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 21,000 with 60 new infections after conducting 710 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.45 percent. There were 2 deaths and 48 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 225 fatalities and 19,812 fully recovered. There are now 963 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 530 to 70,609 after conducting 4,233 tests; a positivity ratio of 12.52 percent. There were 3 deaths and 511 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 645 casualties; 57,316 recovered; and 12,648 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 9 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 247 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.64 percent; it now has 5,191 confirmed cases. The region reported 1 new death and 19 recoveries, leaving 104 fatalities and 4,990 fully recovered people. There are currently 97 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 72 to 15,741 after conducting 602 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.96 percent. There were 3 deaths and 115 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 442 fatalities and 13,023 fully recovered. It now has 2,276 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 142,713,292 people, with over 3,043,219 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. Overall, around 121,227,832 patients of the 142.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.