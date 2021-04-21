Pakistan Reports 5,499 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 772,381, against 672,619 recoveries and 16,600 deaths, leaving 83,162 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 5,499 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 47,301 tests—a positivity ratio of 11.62 percent.

The Sindh government on Tuesday filed a petition before the Election Commission of Pakistan requesting a postponement of the by-election in NA-249, which is scheduled for April 29. In its plea, the provincial government has stressed that holding public gatherings or corner meetings during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic is “dangerous” and could aid in the spread of the virus. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), which is fielding Miftah Ismail in the constituency, has opposed the proposal, saying the polls should continue as planned.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 772,381 (Tests: 11,319,832)

Punjab – 276,535

Sindh – 274,196

Balochistan – 21,127

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 108,462

Islamabad – 70,984

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,204

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 15,873

Deaths – 16,600

Recoveries – 672,619

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 772,381. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 148 to 16,600. At the same time, recoveries increased by 5,488 to 672,619, or 87.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 83,162 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,528 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 103 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,664. The province now has 276,535 confirmed cases; it reported 2,969 new infections after conducting 21,293 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.94 percent. There were 3,515 new recoveries recorded, leaving 224,029 fully recovered, and 44,842 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 274,196; it reported 730 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 11,341 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.44 percent. The province reported 3 new deaths, raising toll to 4,559, while its recoveries rose by 374 to 261,052. Overall, the province now has 8,585 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 1,153 new infections after conducting 8,026 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.36 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 108,462. It recorded 33 new deaths and 1,042 recoveries, raising toll to 2,953 and recoveries to 91,840. There are currently 13,669 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 21,127 with 127 new infections after conducting 1,248 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.18 percent. There were no deaths and 85 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 225 fatalities and 19,897 fully recovered. There are now 1,005 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 375 to 70,984 after conducting 4,388 tests; a positivity ratio of 8.55 percent. There were 4 deaths and 315 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 649 casualties; 57,631 recovered; and 12,704 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 219 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.94 percent; it now has 5,204 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 7 recoveries, leaving 104 fatalities and 4,997 fully recovered people. There are currently 103 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 132 to 15,873 after conducting 786 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.79 percent. There were 4 deaths and 150 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 446 fatalities and 13,173 fully recovered. It now has 2,254 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 143,564,941 people, with over 3,057,792 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. Overall, around 121,938,509 patients of the 143.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.