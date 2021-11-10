Pakistan Reports 554 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,278,114, against 1,226,590 recoveries and 28,566 deaths, leaving 22,958 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 554 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,128 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent.

The British government on Tuesday announced that it was ending the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines to its approved list from Nov. 22. In a post on Twitter, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said it was “good news for Pakistani travelers”; visitors to the U.K. from Pakistan who have received the full doses of these vaccines would now be exempt from mandatory home quarantine, and only require a PCR test on the second day of their arrival.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,278,114 (Tests: 21,231,524)

Punjab – 441,378

Sindh – 472,519

Balochistan – 33,356

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 178,773

Islamabad – 107,198

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,395

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,495

Deaths – 28,566

Recoveries – 1,226,590

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,278,114. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 8 to 28,566. At the same time, recoveries increased by 443 to 1,226,590, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,958 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,167 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,957. The province now has 441,378 confirmed cases; it reported 121 new infections after administering 16,423 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.74 percent. There were 141 new recoveries recorded, leaving 420,744 fully recovered, and 7,677 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 472,519; it reported 306 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 16,183 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.89 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,599, and 149 new recoveries, achieving 451,541 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,379 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 86 new cases after administering 8,732 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.98 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,773. It recorded 4 new deaths and 105 recoveries, maintaining toll at 5,778 and achieving recoveries of 171,592. There are currently 1,403 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,356 with 11 new infections after conducting 953 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.15 percent. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 32,876 fully recovered. There are now 122 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 29 to 107,198 after conducting 3,334 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.87 percent. There were no deaths and 21 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 947 casualties; 105,933 recovered; and 318 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 338 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.29 percent; it currently has 10,395 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,195 fully recovered people; and 14 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported no new cases of COVID-19 after administering 165 tests. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,709 fully recovered. It now has 45 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 251,562,921 people, with over 5,079,915 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 227,779,609 patients of the 251.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.