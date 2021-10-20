Pakistan Reports 554 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,266,204, against 1,212,687 recoveries and 28,312 deaths, leaving 25,205 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 554 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,126 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent.

Iran on Monday urged Islamabad to remove it from the list of Category-C countries from which all travel into Pakistan is banned due to coronavirus concerns. “Pakistan has retained Iran in Category C in terms of coronavirus restrictions, which is adversely affecting flight operations and bilateral trade between the two countries,” said Iranian Consul General Muhammad Raza Nazri, noting that there was no similar restriction on Pakistan from Iran. Stressing that Iranian trucks should be allowed to enter Pakistan for trade, he also stressed that the visa process for Iranians was cumbersome and needed to be fixed.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,266,204 (Tests: 20,321,823)

Punjab – 438,271

Sindh – 466,432

Balochistan – 33,138

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 177,038

Islamabad – 106,543

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,370

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,412

Deaths – 28,312

Recoveries – 1,212,687

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,266,204. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 12 to 28,312. At the same time, recoveries increased by 977 to 1,212,687, or 95.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 25,205 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,783 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 7 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,868. The province now has 438,271 confirmed cases; it reported 138 new infections after administering 14,866 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.93 percent. There were 389 new recoveries recorded, leaving 416,399 fully recovered, and 9,004 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 466,432; it reported 278 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 12,991 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.14 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,534, and 183 new recoveries, achieving 446,718 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,180 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 88 new cases after administering 9,217 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.95 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 177,038. It recorded 4 new deaths and 226 recoveries, raising toll to 5,693 and recoveries to 168,411. There are currently 2,934 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,138 with 5 new infections after administering 526 tests; a positivity ratio of 0.95 percent. There were no deaths and 14 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 354 fatalities and 32,692 fully recovered. There are now 92 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 39 to 106,543 after conducting 3,749 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.04 percent. There were no deaths and 129 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 937 casualties; 104,807 recovered; and 799 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan has reported no new cases after administering 478 tests; it currently has 10,370 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,114 fully recovered people; and 70 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 6 to 34,412 after conducting 299 tests, a positivity ratio of 2 percent. There were no deaths and 32 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,546 fully recovered. It now has 126 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 242,335,622 people, with over 4,928,965 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 219,683,229 patients of the 242.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.