Pakistan Reports 561 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,274,578, against 1,223,531 recoveries and 28,477 deaths, leaving 22,570 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 561 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 43,914 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.28 percent.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday voted in favor of recommending the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11. The recommendation comes into effect immediately and now eligible children in the U.S. can start getting vaccinated against the coronavirus from today (Wednesday). According to the CDC, the vaccine would be administered in two small doses—a third of the amount given to teens and adults—given three weeks apart.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,274,578 (Tests: 20,923,001)

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,274,578. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 11 to 28,477. At the same time, recoveries increased by 544 to 1,223,531, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,570 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,313 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,929. The province now has 440,542 confirmed cases; it reported 164 new infections after administering 15,664 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.05 percent. There were 155 new recoveries recorded, leaving 419,952 fully recovered, and 7,661 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 470,690; it reported 269 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 14,995 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.79 percent. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 7,571, and 163 new recoveries, achieving 450,194 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,925 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 69 new cases after administering 9,128 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.76 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,204. It recorded 3 new deaths and 171 recoveries, raising toll to 5,754 and recoveries to 170,973. There are currently 1,477 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,274 with 7 new infections after administering 361 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.94 percent. There were no deaths and 16 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 356 fatalities and 32,811 fully recovered. There are now 107 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 45 to 106,990 after conducting 3,354 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.34 percent. There were no deaths and 19 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 940 casualties; 105,747 recovered; and 303 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 244 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.41 percent; it currently has 10,391 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 12 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,164 fully recovered people; and 41 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 6 to 34,487 after conducting 168 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.57 percent. There was 1 death and 8 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,690 fully recovered. It now has 56 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 248,282,602 people, with over 5,028,553 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 224,990,340 patients of the 248.28 million+ infected have recovered thus far.