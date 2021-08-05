Pakistan Reports 5,661 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,053,660, against 952,616 recoveries and 23,635 deaths, leaving 77,409 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 5,661 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 62,462 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.1 percent.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday announced that a meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers conference had decided to keep educational institutions across the country open—despite the threat posed by the ongoing fourth wave of the coronavirus. He clarified that Sindh would review its situation on Aug. 8 and decide how it wanted to proceed, but all other federating units had decided to resume in-person schooling in a staggered manner, with 50 percent of students attending daily.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,053,660 (Tests: 16,278,190)

Punjab – 360,494

Sindh – 392,433

Balochistan – 30,880

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 146,485

Islamabad – 89,117

Gilgit-Baltistan – 8,473

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 25,778

Deaths – 23,635

Recoveries – 952,616

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,053,660. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 60 to 23,635. At the same time, recoveries increased by 6,787 to 952,616, or 90.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 77,409 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,050 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 18 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,122. The province now has 360,494 confirmed cases; it reported 1,173 new infections after conducting 20,096 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.8 percent. There were 423 new recoveries recorded, leaving 334,305 fully recovered, and 15,067 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 392,433; it reported 2,734 new infections on Thursday after administering 21,759 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.6 percent. The province reported 29 deaths, raising toll to 6,098, while its recoveries rose by 5,729 to 339,379. Overall, the province now has 46,956 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 623 new cases after conducting 11,276 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 146,485. It recorded 8 new deaths and 193 recoveries, raising toll to 4,495 and recoveries to 136,868. There are currently 5,122 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 30,880 with 131 new infections after conducting 2,672 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. There was 1 death and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 329 fatalities and 29,074 fully recovered. There are now 1,477 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 441 to 89,117 after conducting 4,179 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.5 percent. There was 1 death and 152 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 807 casualties; 83,918 recovered; and 4,392 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday recorded 82 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 756 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.8 percent; it now has 8,473 confirmed cases. The region reported 1 death and 101 recoveries, leaving 148 fatalities and 7,467 fully recovered people. There are currently 858 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 477 to 25,778 after administering 1,724 tests, a positivity ratio of 27.7 percent. There were 2 deaths and 180 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 636 fatalities and 21,605 fully recovered. It now has 3,537 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 201,005,476 people, with over 4,270,233 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 181,006,410 patients of the 201 million+ infected have recovered thus far.