Pakistan Reports 567 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,276,240, against 1,224,870 recoveries and 28,518 deaths, leaving 22,852 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 567 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,918 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.21 percent.

The U.S. on Friday announced it would continue to work with Pakistan to fight COVID-19, stressing that the pandemic was far from over. Charge d’Affaires William Steuer, during a visit to a federal warehouse in Islamabad, said that the U.S. had thus far donated over 23 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan and congratulated Islamabad on achieving the milestone of administering 100 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines amongst its population.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,276,240 (Tests: 21,057,966)

Punjab – 440,918

Sindh – 471,497

Balochistan – 33,325

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 178,512

Islamabad – 107,103

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,393

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,492

Deaths – 28,518

Recoveries – 1,224,870

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,276,240. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 11 to 28,518. At the same time, recoveries increased by 445 to 1,224,870, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,852 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,236 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,943. The province now has 440,918 confirmed cases; it reported 130 new infections after administering 17,828 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.73 percent. There were 191 new recoveries recorded, leaving 420,171 fully recovered, and 7,804 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 471,497; it reported 292 new infections on Saturday after conducting 14,149 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.06 percent. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 7,582, and 154 new recoveries, achieving 450,861 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,054 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 85 new cases after administering 10,168 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.84 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,512. It recorded 4 new deaths and 46 recoveries, raising toll to 5,765 and recoveries to 171,265. There are currently 1,482 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 33,325 with 18 new infections after conducting 607 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.96 percent. There was 1 death and 15 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 357 fatalities and 32,845 fully recovered. There are now 123 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 40 to 107,103 after conducting 3,621 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.1 percent. There was 1 death and 36 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 944 casualties; 105,851 recovered; and 308 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 394 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.25 percent; it currently has 10,393 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,176 fully recovered people; and 31 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 1 to 34,492 after administering 151 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.66 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,701 fully recovered. It now has 50 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 249,854,622 people, with over 5,053,878 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 226,202,406 patients of the 249.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.