Pakistan Reports 57 Deaths from COVID-19 in Single Day

Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus rise to 64,028, with 22,305 recoveries, leaving 40,406 active cases

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan climbed to 64,028 on Friday morning after authorities reported 2,636 new infections and 57 new deaths—the highest single-day jump in fatalities thus far.

Nationwide, 2,074 people recovered from the virus in the past day, raising total recoveries to 22,305. There are currently 40,406 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan is currently the 18th worst affected country by the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The tracker, which measures 188 countries, has the country sandwiched between Belgium and Saudi Arabia.

The rising spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan can be readily measures by reports from healthcare professionals, who are now being forced to turn people away from hospitals in major urban centers. With beds and isolation centers quickly filling up, some hospitals have even been forced to place non-COVID patients in close proximity to coronavirus cases, raising fears of further infection.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 64,028 (Tests: 520,017)

Punjab – 22,964 (Tests: 223,074)

Sindh – 25,309 (Tests: 167,906)

Balochistan – 3,928 (Tests: 21,669)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 8,842 (Tests: 53,887)

Islamabad – 2,100 (Tests: 36,307)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 658 (Tests: 9,989)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 227 (Tests: 5,722)

Deaths – 1,317

Recoveries – 22,305

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday told a virtual High-Level Event on Financing for Development in Era of COVID-19 and Beyond that coronavirus was a global problem and should be treated as such. He also reiterated his call for debt relief.

Punjab

Despite having the highest number of active cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, the country’s most populous province continues to propose easing restrictions and reopening sectors of the economy in seeming disregard for any health concerns.

According to local media, provincial authorities have now backed a proposal to reopen restaurants—though the National Coordination Committee would take a final decision on the matter. Meanwhile, following Eid, all shops and markets apart from pharmacies and grocery stores are once again required to operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Hair salons and barbers have also been allowed to remain open on the weekends.

On Friday, Pakistan’s most populous province recorded 29 deaths, raising its total fatalities to 410. Overall, it now has 22,964 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, against 6,338 recoveries. There are 16,216 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

“The number of cases [of coronavirus] is on the rise because our people have stopped following the SOPs [standard operating procedures],” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a press briefing on Thursday. “The SOPs [for preventative measures] have been issued in the interest of our people and if their cooperation remains dismal we won’t be able to eradicate the virus,” he added.

The provincial government has said that it would not re-impose harsher lockdown restrictions without prior consultation with the federal government but has maintained the measures, set to expire on May 31, designated by the center.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday morning rose to 25,309. Additionally, the province raised its casualties by 16 to 396, while its recoveries rose to 11,190. Overall, the province now has 13,723 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Amid reports that Peshawar’s major hospitals were running out of space and turning patients away, Adviser to the C.M. Ajmal Wazir on Thursday sought to reassure the public about healthcare facilities in the province. In a short press briefing, he said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had 200 isolation wards for COVID-19 patients with a capacity of 5,598 beds. He said 359 quarantine centers and more than 550 ventilators had been reserved for patients of the pandemic.

The province continues to report the highest death toll due to COVID-19, reaching 432 on Thursday, against 2,693 recoveries and 8,842 confirmed cases.

There are currently 5,717 active cases in the province.

Balochistan

Lockdown restrictions remain in place in Balochistan, which had already extended them to June 2 prior to Eid. Authorities continue to urge the public to avoid public gatherings and maintain social distancing.

Overall, there are currently 3,928 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the restive province, with 43 deaths and 1,354 recoveries. It currently has 2,531 active cases of COVID-19.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed COVID-19 infections to 2,100, with 22 deaths and 161 recoveries. Presently, the Islamabad Capital Territory has 1,917 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, cases of the novel coronavirus rose to 658. Overall, it has reported 9 deaths and 470 recoveries, leaving 179 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 227. The region has also reported 5 deaths and 99 recoveries, leaving 123 active cases of the virus.

Global Scenario

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 5,905,415 people, with over 362,024 reported deaths. Governments across the world have halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home, but there are signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 2,579,690 patients of the 5.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.