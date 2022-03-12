Pakistan Reports 571 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,518,083, against 1,469,930 recoveries and 30,304 deaths, leaving 17,849 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 571 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 36,885 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.55 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,518,083 (Tests: 26,862,188)

Punjab – 503,590

Sindh – 571,548

Balochistan – 35,429

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 217,936

Islamabad – 134,797

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,620

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,163

Deaths – 30,304

Recoveries – 1,469,930

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,518,083. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 30,304. At the same time, recoveries increased by 525 to 1,469,930, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 17,849 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 641 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,536. The province now has 503,590 confirmed cases; it reported 164 new infections after administering 17,404 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.94 percent. There were 235 new recoveries recorded, leaving 486,940 fully recovered, and 3,114 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 571,548; it reported 280 new infections on Saturday after conducting 7,891 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.55 percent. The province reported 2 deaths and 159 recoveries, leaving 8,091 deaths and 551,548 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 11,909 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 79 new cases after administering 8,258 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.96 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 217,936. It recorded 2 new deaths and 57 recoveries, raising toll to 6,299 and recoveries to 209,541. There are currently 2,096 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,429, reporting 2 new infections after conducting 372 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 377 fatalities and 34,980 fully recovered. There are now 72 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,797, reporting 30 new cases after conducting 2,110 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. There was 1 death and 38 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,020 casualties; 133,430 recovered; and 347 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 12 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 357 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent; it currently has 11,620 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,248 fully recovered people; and 181 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 493 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.81 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,163. There were no deaths and 30 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 790 fatalities and 42,243 fully recovered. It now has 130 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 455,574,085 people, with over 6,058,078 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 389,115,742 patients of the 455.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.