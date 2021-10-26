Pakistan Reports 572 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,269,806, against 1,217,218 recoveries and 28,392 deaths, leaving 24,196 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 572 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,096 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moinul Haq on Monday announced that Islamabad would soon receive a fresh batch of three million COVID-19 vaccines that are being donated by the Chinese government. “Three million doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China are being loaded on PIA aircraft,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that Beijing had played a vital role in Pakistan’s ongoing vaccination campaign. He said that China had, thus far, provided Pakistan with 110 million doses of vaccines, making it the “backbone of Pakistan’s inoculation drive.”

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,269,806 (Tests: 20,572,249)

Punjab – 439,307

Sindh – 468,164

Balochistan – 33,204

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 177,553

Islamabad – 106,749

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,386

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,443

Deaths – 28,392

Recoveries – 1,217,218

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,269,806. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 28,392. At the same time, recoveries increased by 310 to 1,217,218, or 95.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 24,196 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,028 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,898. The province now has 439,307 confirmed cases; it reported 136 new infections after administering 13,420 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.01 percent. There were no new recoveries recorded, leaving 418,234 fully recovered, and 8,175 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 468,164; it reported 350 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 15,458 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent. The province reported no deaths, maintaining toll at 7,551, and 133 new recoveries, achieving 447,748 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,865 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 34 new cases after administering 8,862 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.38 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 177,553. It recorded 4 new deaths and 88 recoveries, raising toll to 5,724 and recoveries to 169,278. There are currently 2,551 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,204 with 8 new infections after administering 566 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 355 fatalities and 32,748 fully recovered. There are now 101 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 39 to 106,749 after conducting 3,095 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. There were no deaths and 70 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 938 casualties; 105,444 recovered; and 367 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 3 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after administering 421 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.7 percent; it currently has 10,386 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 23 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,147 fully recovered people; and 53 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 2 to 34,443 after conducting 274 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.73 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,619 fully recovered. It now has 84 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 244,837,898 people, with over 4,970,286 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 221,970,811 patients of the 244.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.