Pakistan Reports 580 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,275,158, against 1,224,085 recoveries and 28,496 deaths, leaving 22,577 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 580 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 43,901 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.32 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday announced that it was easing restrictions on inbound air travel, allowing carriers to return to normal operations from Nov. 10. However, it retained five countries—Armenia, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Iraq, Mexico—under Category C, which means no inbound travel is permitted from those points of origin. “After enforcement of obligatory vaccination for inbound travel in Pakistan with effect from Oct. 21, COVID-19-related travel policy and health/testing protocols have been revised. Inbound air traffic will now operate at full quantum with effect from Nov. 10, 2021,” read the statement issued by the NCOC.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,275,158 (Tests: 20,966,900)

Punjab – 440,678

Sindh – 470,978

Balochistan – 33,280

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 178,319

Islamabad – 107,022

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,392

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,489

Deaths – 28,496

Recoveries – 1,224,085

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,275,158. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 19 to 28,496. At the same time, recoveries increased by 554 to 1,224,085, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,577 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,247 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 7 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,936. The province now has 440,678 confirmed cases; it reported 136 new infections after administering 16,260 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.84 percent. There were 124 new recoveries recorded, leaving 420,076 fully recovered, and 7,666 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 470,978; it reported 288 new infections on Thursday after conducting 13,151 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.19 percent. The province reported 8 deaths, raising toll to 7,579, and 292 new recoveries, achieving 450,486 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,913 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 115 new cases after administering 10,011 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.15 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 178,319. It recorded 3 new deaths and 96 recoveries, raising toll to 5,757 and recoveries to 171,069. There are currently 1,493 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 33,280 with 6 new infections after conducting 374 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 356 fatalities and 32,817 fully recovered. There are now 107 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 32 to 107,022 after conducting 3,419 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.94 percent. There was 1 death and 21 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 941 casualties; 105,768 recovered; and 313 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 454 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.22 percent; it currently has 10,392 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 10 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,174 fully recovered people; and 32 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 2 to 34,489 after administering 232 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.86 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,695 fully recovered. It now has 53 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 248,824,610 people, with over 5,037,026 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 225,450,289 patients of the 248.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.