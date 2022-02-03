Pakistan Reports 5,830 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,442,263, against 1,312,819 recoveries and 29,372 deaths, leaving 100,072 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 5,830 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 59,786 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.75 percent.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan on Wednesday allowed over-the-counter sales of coronavirus testing kits as part of measures to curb the spread of the fifth wave of the pandemic, driven by the highly-infectious Omicron variant. The rapid antigen testing kit, which would allow people to self-test for COVID-19 would be available at pharmacies nationwide for Rs. 400-600, read a notification issued by the regulator.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,442,263 (Tests: 25,194,561)

Punjab – 483,779

Sindh – 546,141

Balochistan – 34,557

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 197,937

Islamabad – 129,758

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,768

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 39,323

Deaths – 29,372

Recoveries – 1,312,819

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,442,263. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 42 to 29,372. At the same time, recoveries increased by 7,839 to 1,312,819, or 91 percent of total infections. There are currently 100,072 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,590 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 16 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,201. The province now has 483,779 confirmed cases; it reported 1,463 new infections after administering 21,249 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.9 percent. There were 4,749 new recoveries recorded, leaving 449,927 fully recovered, and 20,651 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 546,141; it reported 1,419 new infections on Thursday after conducting 14,924 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.5 percent. The province reported 9 deaths and 913 recoveries, leaving 7,849 deaths and 489,825 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 48,467 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 1,589 new cases after administering 13,739 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.56 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 197,937. It recorded 14 new deaths and 608 recoveries, raising toll to 6,023 and recoveries to 179,275. There are currently 12,639 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,557, reporting 56 new infections after conducting 627 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.9 percent. There were no deaths and 123 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 368 fatalities and 33,770 fully recovered. There are now 419 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 129,758, reporting 754 new cases after conducting 6,945 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.9 percent. There were no deaths and 1,104 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 982 casualties; 114,174 recovered; and 14,602 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 31 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 337 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.2 percent; it currently has 10,768 confirmed cases. There was 1 death and 37 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,352 fully recovered people; and 227 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 518 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,965 tests, a positivity ratio of 26.4 percent, raising confirmed cases to 39,323. There were 2 deaths and 305 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 760 fatalities and 35,496 fully recovered. It now has 3,067 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 385,374,811 people, with over 5,719,047 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 305,505,107 patients of the 385.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.