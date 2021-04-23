Pakistan Reports 5,870 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 784,108, against 682,290 recoveries and 16,842 deaths, leaving 84,976 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 5,870 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 53,818 tests—a positivity ratio of 10.9 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday announced that 500,000 does of China’s SinoVac vaccine had arrived in Islamabad, adding that this shipment had been procured by the government and was not part of any charity or donation. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan had earlier this month had granted emergency authorization for CoronaVac, the SinoVac vaccine.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 784,108 (Tests: 11,431,241)

Punjab – 282,469

Sindh – 275,815

Balochistan – 21,365

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 110,875

Islamabad – 72,150

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,241

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 16,193

Deaths – 16,842

Recoveries – 682,290

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 784,108. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 144 to 16,842. At the same time, recoveries increased by 5,685 to 682,290, or 87 percent of total infections. There are currently 84,976 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,652 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 81 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,799. The province now has 282,469 confirmed cases; it reported 3,032 new infections after conducting 26,091 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.62 percent. There were 3,652 new recoveries recorded, leaving 230,032 fully recovered, and 44,638 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 275,815; it reported 734 new infections on Friday after conducting 12,659 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.8 percent. The province reported 14 new deaths, raising toll to 4,576, while its recoveries rose by 244 to 261,542. Overall, the province now has 9,697 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 1,171 new infections after conducting 7,729 tests, a positivity ratio of 15.15 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 110,875. It recorded 39 new deaths and 1,043 recoveries, raising toll to 3,029 and recoveries to 93,730. There are currently 14,116 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 21,365 with 123 new infections after conducting 1,135 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.84 percent. There was 1 death and 78 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 227 fatalities and 20,035 fully recovered. There are now 1,103 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 617 to 72,150 after conducting 4,713 tests; a positivity ratio of 13.09 percent. There were 3 deaths and 506 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 652 casualties; 58,485 recovered; and 13,013 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday recorded 26 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 391 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.65 percent; it now has 5,241 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 7 recoveries, leaving 104 fatalities and 5,008 fully recovered people. There are currently 129 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 167 to 16,193 after conducting 1,100 tests, a positivity ratio of 15.18 percent. There were 6 deaths and 155 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 455 fatalities and 13,458 fully recovered. It now has 2,280 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 145,332,794 people, with over 3,085,234 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. Overall, around 123,317,910 patients of the 145.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.