Pakistan Reports 6,047 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,436,413, against 1,304,980 recoveries and 29,330 deaths, leaving 102,103 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 6,047 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 61,190 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.9 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Tuesday announced the launch of a door-to-door vaccination campaign, maintaining that over 35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be administered to people during it. Umar said 55,000 mobile teams would vaccinate people at their homes over the next two months in the first phase of the campaign, adding that thus far, 80 million people had been fully inoculated against the coronavirus, while 2.6 million had also received a booster dose.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,436,413 (Tests: 25,134,775)

Punjab – 482,316

Sindh – 544,722

Balochistan – 34,501

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 196,328

Islamabad – 129,004

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,737

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 38,805

Deaths – 29,330

Recoveries – 1,304,980

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,436,413. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 29 to 29,330. At the same time, recoveries increased by 9,590 to 1,304,980, or 90.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 102,103 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,559 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 9 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,185. The province now has 482,316 confirmed cases; it reported 1,895 new infections after administering 24,494 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.7 percent. There were 6,644 new recoveries recorded, leaving 445,178 fully recovered, and 23,953 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 544,722; it reported 1,552 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 15,384 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.1 percent. The province reported 11 deaths and 1,080 recoveries, leaving 7,840 deaths and 488,912 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 47,970 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 1,441 new cases after administering 11,500 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 196,328. It recorded 7 new deaths and 796 recoveries, raising toll to 6,009 and recoveries to 178,667. There are currently 11,652 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,501, reporting 84 new infections after conducting 802 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.5 percent. There were no deaths and 53 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 368 fatalities and 33,647 fully recovered. There are now 486 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 129,004, reporting 575 new cases after conducting 6,593 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.7 percent. There were 2 deaths and 764 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 982 casualties; 113,070 recovered; and 14,952 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 34 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 358 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.5 percent; it currently has 10,737 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 15 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 188 fatalities; 10,315 fully recovered people; and 234 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 466 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 2,059 tests, a positivity ratio of 22.6 percent, raising confirmed cases to 38,805. There were no deaths and 238 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 758 fatalities and 35,191 fully recovered. It now has 2,856 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 382,044,710 people, with over 5,705,325 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 301,741,935 patients of the 382 million+ infected have recovered thus far.