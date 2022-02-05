Pakistan Reports 6,137 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,454,800, against 1,333,732 recoveries and 29,448 deaths, leaving 91,620 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 6,137 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 63,413 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.7 percent.

Starting Feb. 11, the U.K. would no longer require COVID-19 test results from fully vaccinated travelers wishing to enter the country. According to a statement issued by the U.K. government, travelers arriving to the U.K. would only require a passenger locator form while those who are not fully vaccinated would have to take a pre-departure COVID test as well as a PCR test from no earlier than 48 hours prior to their arrival. “Thanks to the success of the U.K.’s vaccine and booster rollout, the government is now able to reduce the number of travel restrictions, ensuring there is a more proportionate system in place for passengers,” it added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,454,800 (Tests: 25,322,136)

Punjab – 487,407

Sindh – 549,872

Balochistan – 34,711

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 200,710

Islamabad – 130,872

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,873

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 40,355

Deaths – 29,448

Recoveries – 1,333,732

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,454,800. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 28 to 29,448. At the same time, recoveries increased by 16,347 to 1,333,732, or 91.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 91,620 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,649 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 11 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,230. The province now has 487,407 confirmed cases; it reported 1,597 new infections after administering 25,191 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.33 percent. There were 4,478 new recoveries recorded, leaving 455,984 fully recovered, and 18,193 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 549,872; it reported 1,952 new infections on Saturday after conducting 17,094 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.4 percent. The province reported 9 deaths and 9,051 recoveries, leaving 7,878 deaths and 499,321 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 42,673 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 1,515 new cases after administering 10,580 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 200,710. It recorded 6 new deaths and 952 recoveries, raising toll to 6,037 and recoveries to 181,123. There are currently 13,550 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,711, reporting 77 new infections after conducting 952 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.1 percent. There were no deaths and 77 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 368 fatalities and 33,912 fully recovered. There are now 431 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 130,872, reporting 499 new cases after conducting 7,086 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.04 percent. There were 2 deaths and 1,219 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 985 casualties; 116,506 recovered; and 13,381 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 36 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 470 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.65 percent; it currently has 10,873 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,357 fully recovered people; and 327 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 2,040 tests, a positivity ratio of 22.6 percent, raising confirmed cases to 40,355. There were no deaths and 569 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 761 fatalities and 36,529 fully recovered. It now has 3,065 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 391,559,726 people, with over 5,744,397 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 310,376,266 patients of the 391.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.