Pakistan Reports 618 New COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed infections rise to 324,077 against 308,020 recoveries and 6,673 deaths, leaving 9,384 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday recorded 618 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 26,211 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.36 percent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that he fears a second surge of COVID-19 infections in the country with the onset of winter, especially during the months of November and December when smog takes over major urban centers. Addressing an event in Islamabad, he said that colder weather traps pollutants, which increase respiratory illnesses and make it easier to spread viral infections.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of what health authorities have warned could be a second wave of the virus. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 324,077 (Tests: 4,122,069)

Punjab – 101,760

Sindh – 142,127

Balochistan – 15,704

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 38,708

Islamabad – 18,187

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,084

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 3,507

Deaths – 6,673

Recoveries – 308,020

In the 24 hours preceding 5 p.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 324,077. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 14 to 6,673. At the same time, recoveries increased by 611 to 308,020, or 95 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,384 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 544 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 12 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,310. The province raised its confirmed cases to 101,760 with 108 new infections after conducting 8,623 tests. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 14 to 97,252. There are now 2,198 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday rose by 286 to 142,127 after conducting 8,182 tests. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 2,583, while its recoveries rose by 471 to 135,296. Overall, the province now has 4,248 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,265. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 53 to 37,017 while its confirmed cases have increased by 63 to 38,708 after conducting 3,938 tests. The province currently has 426 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province has raised its confirmed cases to 15,704 with 16 new infections after conducting 922 tests. There were no new deaths and 10 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 148 and raising recoveries to 15,340. There are now 216 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 118 to 18,187 after conducting 3,697 tests. There were no new deaths and 63 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 195 and raising recoveries to 16,807, leaving 1,185 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday increased by 25 to 4,084 after conducting 428 tests. The region reported no new deaths or recoveries, sustaining toll at 90 and recoveries at 3,714. There are currently 280 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 421 tests were conducted, raising confirmed cases by 9 to 3,507. There were no new recoveries or deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 82 fatalities and 2,594 fully recovered. It now has 831 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 40,648,536 people, with over 1,122,992 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. Overall, around 30,353,355 patients of the 40.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.