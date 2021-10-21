Pakistan Reports 622 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,266,826, against 1,213,799 recoveries and 28,328 deaths, leaving 24,699 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 622 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 44,334 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) overseeing the national response to the coronavirus pandemic, reiterated calls for Pakistanis to get vaccinated to avoid a potential fifth wave in the winter. “To ensure there is no 5th wave of COVID, we have to meet vaccination targets set,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning. “Otherwise, despite sharp decline in cases, we remain vulnerable if large number of people remain unvaccinated. Remember that 2nd dose is vital for protection against COVID. Get fully vaccinated,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,266,826 (Tests: 20,366,157)

Punjab – 438,433

Sindh – 466,750

Balochistan – 33,149

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 177,132

Islamabad – 106,571

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,374

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,417

Deaths – 28,328

Recoveries – 1,213,799

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,266,826. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 16 to 28,328. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,112 to 1,213,799, or 95.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 24,699 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,690 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 8 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,876. The province now has 438,433 confirmed cases; it reported 162 new infections after administering 15,002 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.08 percent. There were 512 new recoveries recorded, leaving 416,911 fully recovered, and 8,646 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 466,750; it reported 318 new infections on Thursday after conducting 14,396 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 7,536, and 113 new recoveries, achieving 446,831 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,383 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 94 new cases after administering 10,452 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.89 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 177,132. It recorded 5 new deaths and 100 recoveries, raising toll to 5,698 and recoveries to 168,511. There are currently 2,923 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 33,149 with 11 new infections after administering 591 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.86 percent. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 354 fatalities and 32,709 fully recovered. There are now 86 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 28 to 106,571 after conducting 2,961 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.94 percent. There was 1 death and 347 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 938 casualties; 105,154 recovered; and 479 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 4 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after administering 637 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.63 percent; it currently has 10,374 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,114 fully recovered people; and 74 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 5 to 34,417 after conducting 295 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. There were no deaths and 23 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,569 fully recovered. It now has 108 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 242,810,096 people, with over 4,937,666 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 220,099,265 patients of the 242.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.