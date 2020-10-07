Pakistan Reports 624 Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections rise to 316,351 against 301,288 recoveries and 6,535 deaths, leaving 8,528 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 624 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 27,614 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.26 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that wedding halls and restaurants are emerging as the hubs of COVID spread in Pakistan—much like the rest of the world, which had witnessed surges in infections as they reopened public places that cater to large gatherings of people. Umar told a National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting that a potential second wave could be averted if these sectors exercised greater caution and fully implemented all government-issued guidelines.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 316,351 (Tests: 3,730,221)

Punjab – 100,148

Sindh – 138,891

Balochistan – 15,439

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 38,141

Islamabad – 16,936

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,884

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,912

Deaths – 6,535

Recoveries – 301,288

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 316,351. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 12 to 6,535. At the same time, recoveries increased by 672 to 301,288, or 95.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,528 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 499 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 2 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,245. The province conducted 10,066 tests, raising confirmed cases to 100,148 with 115 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 67 to 96,089. There are now 1,814 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Wednesday rose by 298 to 138,891 against 9,754 tests. The province reported 8 new deaths, raising toll to 2,531, while its recoveries rose by 369 to 131,831. Overall, the province now has 4,529 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 1 new death, raising toll to 1,263. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 24 to 36,315 while its confirmed cases have increased by 36 to 38,141. The province conducted 2,840 tests on Tuesday and currently has 563 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 900 tests on Tuesday, raising confirmed cases to 15,439 with 19 new infections. There were no new deaths and 137 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 146 and raising recoveries to 14,951. There are now 342 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 91 to 16,936 after conducting 2,979 tests. There were no deaths and 40 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 183 and raising recoveries to 16,153, leaving 599 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday increased by 27 to 3,884 after conducting 450 tests. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 89, while its recoveries increased by 21 to 3,504, leaving 291 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 38 to 2,912 after conducting 625 tests. There were 14 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 77 fatalities and 2,445 fully recovered. It now has 390 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 36,044,751 people, with over 1,054,604 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. With indications of a second wave, governments are now considering re-imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. Overall, around 27,149,068 patients of the 36 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.