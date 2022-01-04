Pakistan Reports 630 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,297,865, against 1,257,355 recoveries and 28,945 deaths, leaving 11,565 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 630 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 44,198 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.42 percent.

The Sindh government on Monday was informed that genomic sequencing of 351 COVID-19 tests had found that the Omicron variant had infected nearly 50 percent—175 samples—of the patients. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, a few of the cases infected with Omicron had an international travel history, but the majority appeared to be a result of local transmission. Describing the pandemic situation as “critical,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urged the provincial health department to expedite its COVID-19 vaccination drive and increase the number of tests being conducted daily across Sindh. He also warned of “strict measures” to curb the spread of the pandemic if citizens did not adopt precautionary measures.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,297,865 (Tests: 23,558,972)

Punjab – 445,630

Sindh – 483,165

Balochistan – 33,648

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,498

Islamabad – 108,823

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,672

Deaths – 28,945

Recoveries – 1,257,355

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,297,865. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 2 to 28,945. At the same time, recoveries increased by 187 to 1,257,355, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 11,565 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 641 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,075. The province now has 445,630 confirmed cases; it reported 185 new infections after administering 19,485 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.95 percent. There were no new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,322 fully recovered, and 3,233 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 483,165; it reported 339 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 10,632 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent. The province reported no deaths and 120 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,673 and raising total recovered to 468,200. Overall, the province now has 7,292 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 29 new cases after administering 8,879 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.33 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,498. It recorded no new deaths and 18 recoveries, maintaining toll at 5,933 and raising recoveries to 174,972. There are currently 593 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,648, reporting 4 new infections after conducting 344 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.16 percent. There was 1 death and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 365 fatalities and 33,243 fully recovered. There are now 40 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 108,823, reporting 68 new cases after conducting 4,122 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.65 percent. There were no deaths and 33 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,477 recovered; and 379 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 254 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,242 fully recovered people; and 1 active case of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 482 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.04 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,672. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 fatalities and 33,899 fully recovered. It now has 27 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 292,966,139 people, with over 5,465,921 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 255,344,343 patients of the 292.97 million+ infected have recovered thus far.