Pakistan Reports 6,357 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,381,152, against 1,269,634 recoveries and 29,122 deaths, leaving 82,396 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 6,357 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,595 tests—a positivity ratio of 12.82 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has announced that it is reducing the quarantine period for COVID-19 patients from nine days to five days if the infection is asymptomatic or there has been no fever for 24 hours without medication. The new guidelines are intended to facilitate healthcare providers and patients who opt for home isolation, with an aim toward reducing the burden on the country’s healthcare infrastructure amidst the ongoing fifth wave of the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,381,152 (Tests: 24,639,942)

Punjab – 466,164

Sindh – 529,218

Balochistan – 33,975

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 185,683

Islamabad – 120,128

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,510

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 35,474

Deaths – 29,122

Recoveries – 1,269,634

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,381,152. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 17 to 29,122. At the same time, recoveries increased by 556 to 1,269,634, or 91.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 82,396 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,200 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 9 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,117. The province now has 466,164 confirmed cases; it reported 1,733 new infections after administering 20,041 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.6 percent. There were no new recoveries recorded, leaving 432,031 fully recovered, and 21,016 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 529,218; it reported 2,319 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 12,224 tests, a positivity ratio of 18.97 percent. The province reported 5 deaths and 257 recoveries, leaving 7,746 deaths and 475,086 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 46,386 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 343 new cases after administering 7,587 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 185,683. It recorded 2 new deaths and 94 recoveries, raising toll to 5,977 and recoveries to 175,859. There are currently 3,847 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,975, reporting 34 new infections after conducting 535 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.35 percent. There were no deaths and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 367 fatalities and 33,302 fully recovered. There are now 306 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 120,128, reporting 1,836 new cases after conducting 8,234 tests, a positivity ratio of 22.3 percent. There were no deaths and 218 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 976 casualties; 109,102 recovered; and 10,050 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 18 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 411 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.38 percent; it currently has 10,510 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 187 fatalities; 10,251 fully recovered people; and 72 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 563 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.14 percent, raising confirmed cases to 35,474. There was 1 death and 10 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 752 fatalities and 34,003 fully recovered. It now has 719 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 355,624,103 people, with over 5,623,215 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 282,296,276 patients of the 355.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.