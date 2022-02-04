Pakistan Reports 6,377 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,448,663, against 1,317,385 recoveries and 29,420 deaths, leaving 101,858 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 6,377 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 64,121 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.9 percent.

The U.N. International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan has announced that Islamabad will receive 40 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter of the current year to aid in the country’s ongoing vaccination campaign. In a statement, UNICEF Pakistan said that Pakistan had already received over 91 million doses of various vaccines under the COVAX facility, or roughly half the 175 million doses that have been administered in the country thus far. It said it also supports the government’s efforts to address the gender gap in COVID-19 vaccination through door-to-door vaccination drives, the establishment of vaccine booths for women, and recruitment of female vaccinators to increase the uptake of the vaccine among women.

Deaths – 29,420

Recoveries – 1,317,385

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,448,663. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 48 to 29,420. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,566 to 1,317,385, or 90.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 101,858 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,618 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 18 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,219. The province now has 485,810 confirmed cases; it reported 2,031 new infections after administering 25,253 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.04 percent. There were 1,579 new recoveries recorded, leaving 451,405 fully recovered, and 21,085 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 547,920; it reported 1,779 new infections on Friday after conducting 16,271 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.9 percent. The province reported 20 deaths and 445 recoveries, leaving 7,869 deaths and 490,270 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 49,781 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 1,258 new cases after administering 11,919 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 199,195. It recorded 8 new deaths and 896 recoveries, raising toll to 6,031 and recoveries to 180,171. There are currently 12,993 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,634, reporting 77 new infections after conducting 837 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.2 percent. There were no deaths and 65 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 368 fatalities and 33,835 fully recovered. There are now 431 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 130,373, reporting 615 new cases after conducting 6,881 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.9 percent. There was 1 death and 1,113 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 983 casualties; 115,287 recovered; and 14,103 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 46 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 535 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.6 percent; it currently has 10,837 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,356 fully recovered people; and 292 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 571 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 2,425 tests, a positivity ratio of 23.5 percent, raising confirmed cases to 39,894. There was 1 death and 464 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 761 fatalities and 35,960 fully recovered. It now has 3,173 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 388,525,441 people, with over 5,731,488 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 307,844,924 patients of the 388.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.