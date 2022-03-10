Pakistan Reports 639 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,516,789, against 1,468,449 recoveries and 30,291 deaths, leaving 18,049 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 639 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 36,241 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.76 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,516,789 (Tests: 26,785,763)

Punjab – 503,279

Sindh – 570,934

Balochistan – 35,403

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 217,690

Islamabad – 134,736

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,598

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,149

Deaths – 30,291

Recoveries – 1,468,449

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,516,789. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 4 to 30,291. At the same time, recoveries increased by 581 to 1,468,449, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 18,049 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 707 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,535. The province now has 503,279 confirmed cases; it reported 151 new infections after administering 17,396 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.87 percent. There were 232 new recoveries recorded, leaving 486,428 fully recovered, and 3,316 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 570,934; it reported 246 new infections on Thursday after conducting 7,342 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.35 percent. The province reported no deaths and 127 recoveries, leaving 8,085 deaths and 551,242 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 11,607 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 187 new cases after administering 8,365 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 217,690. It recorded 3 new deaths and 141 recoveries, raising toll to 6,294 and recoveries to 209,033. There are currently 2,363 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,403, reporting 4 new infections after conducting 258 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.55 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 377 fatalities and 34,972 fully recovered. There are now 54 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,736, reporting 36 new cases after conducting 2,070 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. There were no deaths and 35 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,019 casualties; 133,357 recovered; and 360 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 6 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 219 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.7 percent; it currently has 11,598 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,240 fully recovered people; and 167 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 591 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,149. There was 1 death and 35 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 790 fatalities and 42,177 fully recovered. It now has 182 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 451,808,310 people, with over 6,043,969 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 386,092,758 patients of the 451.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.