Pakistan Reports 641 New COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed infections rise to 322,452 against 306,640 recoveries and 6,638 deaths, leaving 9,174 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday recorded 641 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 32,465 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.97 percent.

Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Rashid Rabbani has been confirmed as the first person in Pakistan to die due to a COVID-19 re-infection. The politician previously contracted the novel coronavirus in May and subsequently recovered. Last week, according to health officials, he was re-infected with COVID-19, which resulted in his death earlier this week. Healthcare professionals have warned that re-infections are on the rise and urged the public to exercise caution.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of what health authorities have warned could be a second wave of the virus. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 322,452 (Tests: 4,041,962)

Punjab – 101,425

Sindh – 141,474

Balochistan – 15,644

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 38,565

Islamabad – 17,913

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,033

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 3,398

Deaths – 6,638

Recoveries – 306,640

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 322,452. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 17 to 6,638. At the same time, recoveries increased by 805 to 306,640, or 95.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,174 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 567 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 9 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,288. The province raised its confirmed cases to 101,425 with 58 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 21 to 97,089. There are now 2,048 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Saturday rose by 225 to 141,474. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 2,574, while its recoveries rose by 650 to 134,494. Overall, the province now has 4,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,265. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 45 to 36,861 while its confirmed cases have increased by 44 to 38,565. The province currently has 439 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province has raised its confirmed cases to 15,644 with 23 new infections. There were no new deaths and 9 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 146 and raising recoveries to 15,299. There are now 199 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 132 to 17,913. There was 1 new death and 70 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 194 and recoveries to 16,620, leaving 1,099 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday increased by 17 to 4,033. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 90, and raised recoveries by 8 to 3,685. There are currently 258 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 76 to 3,398. There were 2 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 81 fatalities and 2,592 fully recovered. It now has 725 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 39,586,909 people, with over 1,109,130 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. Overall, around 29,658,575 patients of the 39.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.