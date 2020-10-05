Pakistan Reports 644 Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections rise to 315,260 against 299,836 recoveries and 6,517 deaths, leaving 8,907 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 644 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 29,565 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.18 percent.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Sunday announced it had decided to re-impose lockdown restrictions in the region due to a surge in daily infections of COVID-19. Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, in a statement posted on Twitter, said the decision was being taken before “things get out of hand” and urged the public to exercise all government-issued guidelines such as mandatory wearing of face masks in public places.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 315,260 (Tests: 3,678,534)

Punjab – 99,941

Sindh – 138,341

Balochistan – 15,399

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 38,076

Islamabad – 16,789

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,852

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,862

Deaths – 6,517

Recoveries – 299,836

In the 24 hours preceding noon, Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 315,260. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 4 to 6,517. At the same time, recoveries increased by 868 to 299,836, or 95.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,907 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 515 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, sustaining fatalities at 2,240. The province conducted 9,325 tests, raising confirmed cases to 99,941 with 129 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 296 to 96,012. There are now 1,689 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday rose by 291 to 138,341 against 10,813 tests. The province reported 1 new death, raising toll to 2,521, while its recoveries rose by 226 to 131,037. Overall, the province now has 4,783 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 2 new deaths, raising toll to 1,262. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 47 to 36,199 while its confirmed cases have increased by 103 to 38,076. The province conducted 3,844 tests on Sunday and currently has 615 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 1,475 tests on Sunday, raising confirmed cases to 15,399 with 28 new infections. There were no new deaths and 233 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 146 and raising recoveries to 14,635. There are now 618 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 23 to 16,789 after conducting 3,053 tests. There were no deaths and 33 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 183 and raising recoveries to 16,067, leaving 539 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday increased by 24 to 3,852 after conducting 510 tests. The region reported 1 new death, raising toll to 89, while its recoveries increased by 10 to 3,455, leaving 308 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 46 to 2,862 after conducting 545 tests. There were 23 recoveries and no deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 76 fatalities and 2,431 fully recovered. It now has 355 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 35,432,909 people, with over 1,042,289 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. With indications of a second wave, governments are now considering re-imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. Overall, around 26,643,410 patients of the 35.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.