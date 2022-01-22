Pakistan Reports 6,540 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,360,019, against 1,267,598 recoveries and 29,077 deaths, leaving 63,344 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 6,540 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 58,902 tests—a positivity ratio of 11.1 percent.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed that 3 players and 5 support staff set to participate in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League tournament have tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that they had been isolated. The remaining players and officials, read a statement issued by PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, have entered a bio-secure bubble and would be able to resume training from Jan. 24. “In the environment that we presently live in, there will be positive cases but we have robust health and safety plans to ensure the event is played and concluded within the duration of Jan. 27 to Feb. 27,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,360,019 (Tests: 24,474,618)

Punjab – 460,335

Sindh – 520,415

Balochistan – 33,855

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 183,865

Islamabad – 115,939

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,480

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 35,130

Deaths – 29,077

Recoveries – 1,267,598

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,360,019. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 12 to 29,077. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,119 to 1,267,598, or 93.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 63,344 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,055 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,100. The province now has 460,335 confirmed cases; it reported 1,456 new infections after administering 21,253 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent. There were 127 new recoveries recorded, leaving 431,796 fully recovered, and 15,439 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 520,415; it reported 3,541 new infections on Saturday after conducting 15,861 tests, a positivity ratio of 22.32 percent. The province reported 3 deaths and 787 recoveries, leaving 7,730 deaths and 474,127 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 38,558 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 462 new cases after administering 12,045 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.83 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 183,865. It recorded 1 new death and 43 recoveries, raising toll to 5,969 and recoveries to 175,645. There are currently 2,251 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,855, reporting 43 new infections after conducting 721 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.96 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 367 fatalities and 33,289 fully recovered. There are now 199 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 115,939, reporting 892 new cases after conducting 7,078 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.6 percent. There were 4 deaths and 153 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 975 casualties; 108,525 recovered; and 6,439 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 13 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 440 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.95 percent; it currently has 10,480 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 187 fatalities; 10,243 fully recovered people; and 50 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,504 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.8 percent, raising confirmed cases to 35,130. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 749 fatalities and 33,973 fully recovered. It now has 408 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 347,063,020 people, with over 5,603,636 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 276,668,904 patients of the 347 million+ infected have recovered thus far.