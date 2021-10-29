Pakistan Reports 659 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,271,687, against 1,220,105 recoveries and 28,431 deaths, leaving 23,151 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 659 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 45,093 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.46 percent.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced that three members of the national women’s squad had tested positive for the coronavirus while participating in the pre-West Indies series camp. In a statement, the cricketing body said that the three affected players had entered a 10-day quarantine, adding that all their teammates would also remain in isolation until Nov. 2. The Pakistan and West Indies tournament, comprising three ODIs, is set to commence in Karachi on Nov. 8.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,271,687 (Tests: 20,705,288)

Punjab – 439,845

Sindh – 469,122

Balochistan – 33,228

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 177,807

Islamabad – 106,835

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,389

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,461

Deaths – 28,431

Recoveries – 1,220,105

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,271,687. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 17 to 28,431. At the same time, recoveries increased by 931 to 1,220,105, or 95.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 23,151 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,395 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,909. The province now has 439,845 confirmed cases; it reported 192 new infections after administering 16,220 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.18 percent. There were 241 new recoveries recorded, leaving 419,007 fully recovered, and 7,929 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 469,122; it reported 346 new infections on Friday after conducting 13,731 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.52 percent. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 7,563, and 304 new recoveries, achieving 449,001 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,558 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 84 new cases after administering 10,357 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.81 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 177,807. It recorded 5 new deaths and 304 recoveries, raising toll to 5,738 and recoveries to 169,953. There are currently 2,116 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 33,228 with 8 new infections after administering 526 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There were no deaths and 10 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 356 fatalities and 32,775 fully recovered. There are now 97 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 22 to 106,835 after conducting 3,546 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent. There was 1 death and 60 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 939 casualties; 105,578 recovered; and 318 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 391 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.51 percent; it currently has 10,389 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,151 fully recovered people; and 52 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 6 to 34,461 after conducting 322 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.86 percent. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,640 fully recovered. It now has 81 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 246,279,146 people, with over 4,996,480 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 223,161,546 patients of the 246.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.