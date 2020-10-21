Pakistan Reports 660 New COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed infections rise to 324,744 against 308,674 recoveries and 6,692 deaths, leaving 9,378 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday recorded 660 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 26,670 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.47 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday warned that Pakistan’s daily mortality rate due to COVID-19 had jumped by 140 percent in the past week and urged the public to avoid complacency and continue adopting government-issued SOPs to curb the spread of the virus. “We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all SOPs and the results have started to show. If we do not change our current path we will lose both lives and livelihoods,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of what health authorities have warned could be a second wave of the virus. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 324,744 (Tests: 4,148,739)

Punjab – 101,936

Sindh – 142,348

Balochistan – 15,717

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 38,779

Islamabad – 18,309

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,091

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 3,564

Deaths – 6,692

Recoveries – 308,674

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 324,744. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 19 to 6,692. At the same time, recoveries increased by 654 to 308,674, or 95.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,378 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 559 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 9 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,319. The province raised its confirmed cases to 101,936 with 176 new infections after conducting 9,386 tests. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 19 to 97,271. There are now 2,346 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Wednesday rose by 214 to 142,348 after conducting 7,487 tests. The province reported 4 deaths, raising toll to 2,587, while its recoveries rose by 198 to 135,494. Overall, the province now has 4,267 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,265. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 47 to 37,064 while its confirmed cases have increased by 71 to 38,779 after conducting 3,707 tests. The province currently has 450 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province has raised its confirmed cases to 15,717 with 13 new infections after conducting 1,014 tests. There were no new deaths and 11 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 148 and raising recoveries to 15,351. There are now 218 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 122 to 18,309 after conducting 3,798 tests. There were 4 new deaths and 81 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 199 and recoveries to 16,888, leaving 1,222 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday increased by 7 to 4,091 after conducting 433 tests. The region reported no new deaths and 57 recoveries, sustaining toll at 90 and raising recoveries to 3,771. There are currently 230 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 845 tests were conducted, raising confirmed cases by 57 to 3,564. There were 241 recoveries and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 84 fatalities and 2,835 fully recovered. It now has 645 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 41,042,579 people, with over 1,129,591 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. Overall, around 30,628,417 patients of the 41 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.