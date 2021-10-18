Pakistan Reports 663 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,265,047, against 1,210,897 recoveries and 28,280 deaths, leaving 25,870 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 663 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 39,902 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent.

Islamabad has become the first city in Pakistan to have partially inoculated 84 percent of its eligible population against the coronavirus. According to district health officials, 1.3 million aged 12 and above have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccines. The total eligible population of the federal capital, following the government’s decision to lower the minimum age for vaccination to 12, stands at 1.5 million.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,265,047 (Tests: 20,235,921)

Punjab – 437,974

Sindh – 465,819

Balochistan – 33,128

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 176,886

Islamabad – 106,469

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,369

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,402

Deaths – 28,280

Recoveries – 1,210,897

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,265,047. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 11 to 28,280. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,019 to 1,210,897, or 95.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 25,870 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,913 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 7 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,849. The province now has 437,974 confirmed cases; it reported 181 new infections after administering 15,020 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. There were 377 new recoveries recorded, leaving 415,646 fully recovered, and 9,479 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 465,819; it reported 333 new infections on Monday after conducting 11,471 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.9 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,530, while it reported 216 new recoveries, achieving 446,400 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 11,889 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 112 new cases after administering 9,639 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.16 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 176,886. It recorded 3 new deaths and 194 recoveries, raising toll to 5,686 and recoveries to 168,087. There are currently 3,113 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 33,128 with 8 new infections after administering 805 tests; a positivity ratio of 0.99 percent. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 352 fatalities and 32,647 fully recovered. There are now 129 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 24 to 106,469 after conducting 2,277 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.05 percent. There were no deaths and 209 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 937 casualties; 104,526 recovered; and 1,006 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan has reported no new cases after administering 402 tests; it currently has 10,369 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,108 fully recovered people; and 75 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 5 to 34,402 after conducting 288 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7 percent. There were no deaths and 14 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 740 fatalities and 33,483 fully recovered. It now has 179 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 241,475,527 people, with over 4,914,142 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 218,710,136 patients of the 241.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.